Korbit to unleash AI Mentor for Software Engineering at Collision 2023

At Collision 2023, Korbit will launch their new AI mentor for software engineering which will transform the future of work and workforce enablement.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Korbit is excited to announce the launch of the Korbit AI Mentor for Software Engineering (beta) at Collision 2023. The new product will further optimize the software development process with Korbit's innovative generative AI platform. Korbit will be demonstrating the powerful capabilities of the AI Mentor in booth E451 at Collision. Show attendees can stop by the booth to see the AI Mentor in action and get access to a free trial to install and run live… plus a free cup of coffee!

The AI Mentor for Software Engineering is built on Korbit’s generative AI platform that detects issues and opportunities for improvement, and guides and teaches how-to remediate the issues.

Here's what the Korbit AI Mentor for Software Engineering does:

- Scans your code, on an ongoing basis, and detects and assigns issues

- Provides advice, recommendations and examples on how to fix problems ranging from critical bugs to security issues to performance improvement opportunities

- Automatically groups and prioritizes found issues

- Upskills engineers with live exercises and coding examples

- Tracks and reports on the team’s issue detection, remediation, and upskilling activity

- All through Github, with no disruption to normal workflows and no new tools or UIs required.

"The Korbit AI Mentor has transformed our software development process. We saw immediate value from the issues being detected and resolved by the AI - Mentor and have deployed it across our entire engineering team. Korbit now automatically reviews every PR,” said David Palmer, COO at DataBuddies (currently in stealth mode).

David continues, “It would otherwise be impossible for us to do code reviews at this speed and scale, with this level of impact. Plus, I now have clear insight into the performance and capability of the team to make sure we continue to deliver quality products on time."

The Korbit AI Mentor for Software Engineering currently runs on GitHub and is available for a Free Trial. Registration for a Free Trial can be found here: https://www.korbit.ai/

“Collision 2023 is the perfect place to launch our AI Mentor for Software Engineering. We’re excited to be launching innovation that will forever change the way people work,” said Iulian Serban, CEO, “The Korbit AI Mentor has an infinite scale to give every engineer their own virtual mentor to do code reviews, detect issues and help remediate them all within their current workflow. And engineering managers get the insights they need to understand their team’s performance, capabilities and keep an eye on product quality. Collision attendees are invited to come to our booth and install a free trial that they can continue to use on their personal or work projects. It takes less than a minute to install and then you’ll see valuable results.”

About Korbit Technologies Inc.

Korbit Technologies is an AI company transforming the future of work and workforce enablement to help millions of employees and their teams reach their maximum potential.

Korbit’s CEO, Iulian Vlad Serban, is the recipient of multiple research awards and led the team developing the Milabot conversational system in collaboration with Amazon. Korbit’s Chief AI Officer, Ekaterina Kochmar, a former lecturer at Cambridge University where she led the development of AI-powered systems for personalized education. Korbit’s CTO, Andrew Barkett, is a former engineering leader of Google and Facebook who led the engineering efforts for large-scale AI and software systems. Korbit’s President, Brian Kelly, is the former CEO and COO of tech companies Giant AI, HoloBuilder, Scaled Inference and Kissmetrics.

Learn more at www.korbit.ai or follow Korbit Technologies on LinkedIn.

*********

Website links for our investors:

Desjardins Capital

https://www.desjardinscapital.com/



Khosla Ventures

https://www.khoslaventures.com/



Global Brains

https://globalbrains.com/en/



Alumni Ventures

https://www.av.vc/



Merus Capital

https://www.meruscap.com/



Graphite Ventures

https://www.graphitevc.com/



True Equity

https://trueequityinvestments.com/