Korbit Closes $11.3 Million and Launches AI Mentor for Software Engineering

Funds to fuel development of generative AI platform for team upskilling and enablement

MONTREAL, CANADA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Korbit Technologies Inc., a generative AI platform for team upskilling and enablement, is excited to announce it has raised $11.3 million with the closing of their Series A. The round was led by Khosla Ventures and joined by investors Jobs for the Future, Desjardins Capital, Global Brains, Alumni Ventures, Merus Capital, Graphite Ventures, and True Equity. The funding will be used to further invest in the development of their AI platform and to launch the AI Mentor for Software Engineering, a generative AI solution that optimizes the software development process, automatically. The AI Mentor does code reviews, detects and assigns issues, and teaches engineers how-to fix the issues, all within their workflow.

Beta access to the AI Mentor is now available at www.korbit.ai .

“This round of funding underscores the confidence our investors have in our team, our progress, our product, and the massive opportunity to transform the future of work. We have developed a generative AI platform that enables us to deliver personalized upskilling and enablement for teams within their workflow. This is a new paradigm, where the AI Mentor is in the day-to-day workflow of each employee, identifying their needs and providing the upskilling required to deliver their projects.

This new paradigm will forever change how teams work and upskill, and will dramatically increase productivity.

Our just-released AI Mentor for Software Engineering has proven to save time, improve code quality, and upskill engineers within their development environment. We’re thrilled to be launching the beta version of the AI Mentor to a broader audience after much success.” said Iulian Vlad Serban, Dr. (PhD), Chief Executive Officer of Korbit Technologies.

"We're excited to be backing Korbit. Their generative AI platform for team upskilling and enablement provides a much-needed solution for transforming the future of work.” said Vinod Khosla, founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Khosla Ventures.

"Korbit aims to make high-value, cutting-edge skills more accessible. This is a pressing need, particularly given the current economic climate and the shortage of skilled workers. Desjardins Capital is proud to support innovative companies like Korbit Ai in their growth.” said Nicolas Gravel, Vice President VC and Fund of funds Investing of Desjardins Capital.

About The Korbit AI Mentor for Software Engineering

Korbit’s AI Mentor for Software Engineering is a generative AI solution that dynamically detects and resolves coding issues in a way that’s personalized for each engineer and their specific development environment. It’s like having a personal coach, code reviewer, and mentor assigned to each engineer all the time. It dramatically improves engineering code quality, and productivity, while reducing the workload burden on Sr. Engineers that normally perform those tasks. The solution further enables engineering managers to see all of the issues and upskilling activity to better understand team performance and skills, and to better conduct project planning and team building.

The AI Mentor's key features are:

Automated code reviews: Scans your source code, then detects and assigns issues.

Issue Resolution: Explains issues and recommends solutions.

Personalized Upskilling: Teaches how-to fix the issues with live instructions, advice, tutorials and coding exercises, all within the engineer’s working environment.

Tracking and Reporting: Tracks and reports on the issues detected, resolved, and all upskilling activity.

Project Planning: Matches engineers to upcoming tasks and projects based on skills

Project Onboarding: Proactively upskills engineers to get them ready for projects and tasks.

Employee Onboarding: Ramps up and upskills new engineers to become productive in a new team.

Enrollment for Beta access to the AI Mentor is now available at www.korbit.ai

Korbit’s proprietary technology platform is based on generative AI models and large language models (LLMs) in order to deliver the AI Mentor for Software Engineering. Over the past two years, Korbit’s previous learning application upskilled over 20,000 students and professionals, including engineering teams from some of the largest tech companies in the world.

About Korbit Technologies Inc.

Korbit Technologies is an AI company transforming the future of work and workforce enablement to help millions of employees and their teams reach their maximum potential.

Korbit’s CEO, Iulian Vlad Serban, is the recipient of multiple research awards and led the team developing the Milabot conversational system in collaboration with Amazon. Korbit’s Chief AI Officer, Ekaterina Kochmar, is a former lecturer at Cambridge University where she led the development of the AI-powered systems for personalized education. Korbit’s CTO, Andrew Barkett, is a former engineering leader of Google and Facebook who led the engineering efforts for large-scale AI and software systems. Korbit’s President, Brian Kelly, is the former CEO and COO of tech companies Giant AI, HoloBuilder, Scaled Inference and Kissmetrics.

Learn more at www.korbit.ai or follow Korbit Technologies on LinkedIn.

