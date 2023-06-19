Inclusion of space tech companies in French Tech 2030 “clear sign” of growth of the sector, says NewSpace Capital
Kayrros and Cailabs are among 125 companies developing breakthrough innovations around the themes of France 2030, France’s landmark national investment plan
Their inclusion is a testament to our approach – investing in growth-stage companies, supporting them in taking the next step on their journey, and ensuring they can have a real effect in society.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The inclusion of a number of space tech companies in the French Tech 2030 acceleration programme is a ‘clear sign’ of the growth and potential of the space sector, NewSpace Capital has said.
— Bogdan Gogulan, CEO and Managing Partner of NewSpace Capital
NewSpace, a private equity firm that specialises in investing in growth-stage companies in space tech, counts its French portfolio companies Kayrros and Cailabs in the exclusive French programme, which aims to give financial and technical support to the 125 most promising companies in France developing breakthrough innovations.
The selected companies’ innovations are particularly relevant to the themes of the $100 billion France 2030 investment plan, which is geared towards supporting businesses, rethinking production models, transforming infrastructure and investing in training, with an emphasis on decarbonisation and sustainable growth.
NewSpace Capital’s CEO and Managing Partner said it was a ‘clear sign’ of both the growth and potential of the space sector, which is predicted by Morgan Stanley to be worth $1 trillion by 2040.
“Of course, we’re delighted to see our two investees featured in the French Tech 2030 acceleration programme,” said Bogdan Gogulan.
“Both Kayrros and Cailabs are involved in extraordinary work that is having an enormous and positive social, environmental and cultural impact. Their inclusion is a testament to our approach – investing in growth-stage companies, supporting them in taking the next step on their journey, and ensuring they can have a real effect in society.
“We’re pleased to see space tech companies being represented in this exclusive list. It’s a clear sign not just of the growth of the sector, but of its extraordinary potential to confront domestic and global challenges, from the climate crisis to sluggish productivity.”
The France 2030 investment plan, representing the equivalent of one-third of the annual state budget, was announced by President Emmanuel Macron in February. The companies chosen for the French Tech 2030 programme had to show high growth potential; a significant or potentially significant environmental, social or societal impact; and a daring or disruptive approach in order to qualify for selection.
Kayrros and Cailabs will now be able to call on the expertise of government ministries, innovation agencies, French tech correspondents, and others to achieve its goals.
About NewSpace Capital:
NewSpace Capital is a global Private Equity firm that invests in growth-stage companies across the space technology ecosystem. It provides financial support for founders and entrepreneurs working to tackle the greatest problems humanity faces, from the climate crisis to threats to sustained economic and social development.
The firm’s focus areas include building and manufacturing components, launch services, broadcasting and telecommunication, earth observation, navigation, and emerging segments such as space situational awareness, in-space manufacturing, and space mining. By investing in the supply chain and applications segments of the space tech ecosystem, NewSpace taps into a large market with a high number of companies with great potential.
About Kayrros:
Kayrros is a global environmental intelligence company and world leader in earth and asset observation technology. Kayrros collects data from satellite imagery and uses AI and geoanalytics technology to provide insights that help companies, investors and regulators reduce their emissions, protect people and assets from extreme weather events and accelerate the transition to a lower carbon economy.
Kayrros supplies its data to a number of major companies, investors, and organisations, including the UN Environment Programme.
Kayrros has offices in Paris, Houston, New York, London, Bangalore and Singapore. For more information visit www.kayrros.com
About Cailabs:
Cailabs was established in 2013 in Rennes and is a French deep-tech company which designs, manufactures and sells photonic solutions.
By combining our state-of-the-art beam shaping technology (Multi-Plan Light Conversion or MPLC) with optimal engineering, they create innovative products that help solve some of today’s major industrial and technological challenges for multiple applications. For more information visit: https://www.cailabs.com
