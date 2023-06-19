Aero Asset Adds Three Experienced Executives to Team
These staff additions strengthen Aero Asset’s interaction with clients.”TORONTO, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset, the global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, has added three executives to positions within the company. Andrea Winning becomes Market Research Director. Shaun Geng becomes VP of Operations and Tristan Sandor as Senior Director - Mission Critical Services.
— Aero Asset VP Sales William Sturm
"These staff additions strengthen Aero Asset’s interaction with clients,” said Aero Asset VP Sales William Sturm. "All three bring strong credentials and experience to our team and we are delighted to welcome them."
Andrea Winning started her aviation career in 2004 for EADS Deutschland as a project manager. In 2007 she relocated to Airbus Helicopters Inc. in Grand Prairie, Texas, where she held several positions in marketing and customer relations. Winning joined Aero Asset in 2023.
Shaun Geng started his career in business management in 2003. Through the years he held senior positions at InterContinental, Hyatt, Marriott, and Accor, in Europe, North America, and Asia. He joined Aero Asset as Vice President of Operations in 2023.
Sandor began his career at Global Medical Response. He was responsible for financial operations, equipment finance, fleet management, procurement, and sales for one of the largest rotor wing fleets in the United States.
About Aero Asset Inc.
Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter trading firm, with decades of experience selling aircraft worldwide. The company publishes market reports covering both twin and single engine preowned helicopters. Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, the European Helicopter Association, and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to https://aeroasset.com.
Jim Gregory for Aero Asset
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram