Wreckdock attracts Investors for its brand new Maritime Recycling Facility in Saudi
The facility, expected to commence operations in 2025, will stand as a key player in the Middle East region for the maritime offshore recycling industry.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wreckdock Maritime, a leading maritime offshore recycling company, announced the development of a revolutionary state of the art vessel recycling facility located in Saudi Arabia. Equipped with four dry docks of 350-meter length, the facility is expected to commence operations in 2025 and will recycle 48 to 52 end-of-life sea-going vessels annually. This new venture will see a focus on cargo carriers, bulk carriers, cruise ships, ships, oil and LNG tankers, The new maritime recycling facility, expected to commence operations in 2025
The company is investing 300 million dollars in constructing and operating the state-of-the-art facility while creating an eco-friendly and sustainable investment opportunity. Moreover, the facility is expected to have a significant socio-economic impact through hiring 2500 qualified employees and developing complete serviced employee compound, including sport facilities, healthcare services, and internet cafes.
Wreckdock's founder and Erwin Jager, said, "We are excited to announce the development of our revolutionary vessel recycling facility and invite private equity funds and institutional investors to be part of this sustainable investment opportunity. Our facility meets international environmental standards while ensuring a positive socio-economic impact and a relaxed work environment that enhances productivity and job satisfaction."
Investors who join Wreckdock's revolutionary vessel recycling facility will enjoy the benefits of investing in a facility that protects the environment while creating significant socio-economic contributions in Saudi Arabia. Wreckdock invites private equity funds and institutional investors to join this game-changing investment opportunity and be part of the future of sustainable maritime offshore recycling.
As the demand for sustainable development rises globally, various investors have shown their interest in Wreckdock's vessel recycling facility. The facility's ability to combine environmental sustainability with economic growth is believed to make it one of the best investments for the future.
Investors who come on board will enjoy the benefits of investing in a facility that meets international environmental standards while creating a significant socio-economic impact in Saudi Arabia. The facility's extensive employee compound and other facilities will ensure a relaxed work environment that enhances productivity and job satisfaction.
Wreckdock invites private equity funds and institutional investors to invest in the revolutionary vessel recycling facility, located in Saudi Arabia, and be a part of the future of sustainable maritime offshore recycling.
Our facility will be toxic free and ships will no longer cause harm to workers, local communities or the environment at the end of their life.