Wreckdock attracts Investors for its brand new Maritime Recycling Facility in Saudi

Wreckdock Development New Maritime Recycling Facility Middle East

Wreckdock Development New Maritime Recycling Facility Middle East

Wreckdock Maritime Recycling Facility Head Quarters

Wreckdock Maritime Recycling Facility Head Quarters

Wreckdock Vessel Recycling Logo

Wreckdock Vessel Recycling Logo

The facility, expected to commence operations in 2025, will stand as a key player in the Middle East region for the maritime offshore recycling industry.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wreckdock Maritime, a leading maritime offshore recycling company, announced the development of a revolutionary state of the art vessel recycling facility located in Saudi Arabia. Equipped with four dry docks of 350-meter length, the facility is expected to commence operations in 2025 and will recycle 48 to 52 end-of-life sea-going vessels annually. This new venture will see a focus on cargo carriers, bulk carriers, cruise ships, ships, oil and LNG tankers, The new maritime recycling facility, expected to commence operations in 2025

The company is investing 300 million dollars in constructing and operating the state-of-the-art facility while creating an eco-friendly and sustainable investment opportunity. Moreover, the facility is expected to have a significant socio-economic impact through hiring 2500 qualified employees and developing complete serviced employee compound, including sport facilities, healthcare services, and internet cafes.

Wreckdock's founder and Erwin Jager, said, "We are excited to announce the development of our revolutionary vessel recycling facility and invite private equity funds and institutional investors to be part of this sustainable investment opportunity. Our facility meets international environmental standards while ensuring a positive socio-economic impact and a relaxed work environment that enhances productivity and job satisfaction."

Investors who join Wreckdock's revolutionary vessel recycling facility will enjoy the benefits of investing in a facility that protects the environment while creating significant socio-economic contributions in Saudi Arabia. Wreckdock invites private equity funds and institutional investors to join this game-changing investment opportunity and be part of the future of sustainable maritime offshore recycling.

As the demand for sustainable development rises globally, various investors have shown their interest in Wreckdock's vessel recycling facility. The facility's ability to combine environmental sustainability with economic growth is believed to make it one of the best investments for the future.

Investors who come on board will enjoy the benefits of investing in a facility that meets international environmental standards while creating a significant socio-economic impact in Saudi Arabia. The facility's extensive employee compound and other facilities will ensure a relaxed work environment that enhances productivity and job satisfaction.

Wreckdock invites private equity funds and institutional investors to invest in the revolutionary vessel recycling facility, located in Saudi Arabia, and be a part of the future of sustainable maritime offshore recycling.

For more information about Wreckdock and investment opportunities, visit the company's website

Media Desk
Wreckdock Vessel Recycling
+971 4 527 6853
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Our facility will be toxic free and ships will no longer cause harm to workers, local communities or the environment at the end of their life.

You just read:

Wreckdock attracts Investors for its brand new Maritime Recycling Facility in Saudi

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Desk
Wreckdock Vessel Recycling
+971 4 527 6853
Company/Organization
Wreckdock Vessel Recycling
Commercial Sea Port, Jubail City Center, Al Jubail 35515, Saoedi-Arabië
Al Jubail, 35515
Saudi Arabia
+964 751 115 9342
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Wreckdock Group is an innovative offshore recycling company that completely dismantles seagoing vessels. Wreckdock collects, processes and recycles all released materials and resells them to international market parties. The Group includes the trade and supply of steel products, financial buying and selling operations and international trade in ferrous and non-ferrous metals and oil. We believe in sustainable ship recycling and the safeguarding of employees' rights. Currently, two-thirds of the world's decommissioned seagoing vessels are being sold for breaking up on beaches. This practice originated due to convenience, which includes the lack of regulations and infrastructure, exploitative labor practices, and disregard for safety and environmental concerns. At Wreckdock, we believe in a different approach. We believe in transforming the industry with a focus on safety, environmental sustainability, and employment ethics. Our solution is to recycle decommissioned ships in regions that have the capacity to store and process hazardous waste. We understand the importance of providing our employees with a safe and healthy work environment that encourages their individual growth and development. We have implemented measures that promote their overall well-being by creating a complete compound that caters to their personalities and needs. By investing in safety, environmental standards, and employee well-being, we hope to set a standard for the ship recycling industry. We invite you to join us on this journey towards sustainable and ethical ship recycling.

About Wreckdock Vessel Recycling

More From This Author
Wreckdock attracts Investors for its brand new Maritime Recycling Facility in Saudi
Wreckdock's new vessel recycling yard creates a huge number of jobs
Start-up in responsible vessel recycling, is raising $ 300 million to invest in a brand new maritime recycling facility
View All Stories From This Author