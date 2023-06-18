Wreckdock attracts Investors for its brand new Maritime Recycling Facility in Saudi

About

Wreckdock Group is an innovative offshore recycling company that completely dismantles seagoing vessels. Wreckdock collects, processes and recycles all released materials and resells them to international market parties. The Group includes the trade and supply of steel products, financial buying and selling operations and international trade in ferrous and non-ferrous metals and oil. We believe in sustainable ship recycling and the safeguarding of employees' rights. Currently, two-thirds of the world's decommissioned seagoing vessels are being sold for breaking up on beaches. This practice originated due to convenience, which includes the lack of regulations and infrastructure, exploitative labor practices, and disregard for safety and environmental concerns. At Wreckdock, we believe in a different approach. We believe in transforming the industry with a focus on safety, environmental sustainability, and employment ethics. Our solution is to recycle decommissioned ships in regions that have the capacity to store and process hazardous waste. We understand the importance of providing our employees with a safe and healthy work environment that encourages their individual growth and development. We have implemented measures that promote their overall well-being by creating a complete compound that caters to their personalities and needs. By investing in safety, environmental standards, and employee well-being, we hope to set a standard for the ship recycling industry. We invite you to join us on this journey towards sustainable and ethical ship recycling.

About Wreckdock Vessel Recycling