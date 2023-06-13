Wreckdock's new vessel recycling yard creates a huge number of jobs

Wreckdock Vessel Recycling Facility 2023001

Saudi Arabia can count on thousands of extra jobs when Wreckdock's new vessel recycling facility is ready for expansion in a few years.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wreckdock Vessel Recycling will open the new facility recycling hotspot in the second half of 2025. When it opens, the shipyard will accommodate 4 dry docks for ships from 350 meters to 500 meters long and can accommodate 2,500 employees.

Wreckdock confirmed today that additional jobs are already being created at the new recycling facility that is currently being developed. “The new dismantle and recycling center creates many jobs for technicians and engineers from countries such as India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Wreckdock wishes to have important positions filled by Saudis to underline the relationship with the country.
We believe in Saudi Arabia as a future wonder of the world with the plans from Vision 2030. The kingdom offers great opportunities for foreign investors and professionals. Wreckdock will also take care of the staff and day-to-day management at the new location and support the development of innovations, said Erwin Jager CEO and Founder of Wreckdock Vessel Recycling.

Wreckdock collects, processes, and recycles all released materials and resells them to international market parties. The firm includes the global trade and supply of steel products, financial buying and selling operations, and international trade in ferrous and non-ferrous metals and oil. The new recycling facility in Saudi will be operational in 2025.

Wreckdock Vessel Recycling

About

Wreckdock Group is an innovative offshore recycling company that completely dismantles seagoing vessels. Wreckdock collects, processes and recycles all released materials and resells them to international market parties. The Group includes the trade and supply of steel products, financial buying and selling operations and international trade in ferrous and non-ferrous metals and oil. Wreckdock Vessel Recycling is continuously working on finding new sustainable partnerships. Finding new sustainable innovations for recycling and reusing waste from ship dismantling is always a priority. Wreckdock specializes in the dismantling and recycling of seagoing vessels between 350 meters and 500 meters in length. Wreckdock Vessel Recycling focuses on circular demolition, attempting to reuse the larger amount of demolition waste from the decommissioning project or convert it into raw material so that it can be traded to accredited customers.

https://www.wreckdock.com

