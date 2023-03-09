Start-up in responsible vessel recycling, is raising $ 300 million to invest in a brand new maritime recycling facility

Wreckdock Vessel Recycling is launching a new recycling site

Wreckdock Vessel Recycling is launching a new recycling site

Wreckdock

Wreckdock

Wreckdock Sustainable and Responsible Vessel Recycling

Wreckdock Sustainable and Responsible Vessel Recycling

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company has an ingenious design to dismantle end-of-life vessels in a sustainable and responsible manner. After dismantling has taken place, the released parts are recycled and sold on to professional parties in the manufacturing industry.

Within the next 3 months we will attract external capital through a share issue. Together with a team of professionals in the financial market, we are looking for the most suitable partners who like to invest in a better and sustainable world. This capital guarantees development and growth for the coming years. We expect to dismantle and recycle between 48 and 52 vessels on an annual basis.
Developments in the offshore recycling industry have stood still for a long time. Various parties in India, Pakistan or Bangladesh, for example, buy up ships and then dismantle them on a public beach. This obviously entails a risk for the employees involved, but also for the environment. Released oil and other chemical waste such as asbestos now ends up directly in the sea. An enormous danger to the ecology for which Wreckdock has developed a sustainable solution.

Wreckdock will collect, process, and recycle all released materials and resells them to international market parties. The firm includes the global trade and supply of steel products, financial buying and selling operations, and international trade in ferrous and non-ferrous metals and oil. During the process, Wreckdock follows strict rules and regulations to recycle all the raw materials and to trade them to the company's suppliers for a new life. The facility will be following Industrial requirements such as BIMCO Recyclecon, The Hong Kong Convention, and the EU's Ship Recycling Regulation.

The recycling yard will accommodate a head office, various warehouses for dismantling, recycling, and waste management processes. 4 dry docks with dimensions between 350 and 500 meters long, An academy, a medical facility and a labor compound on the nearby site where employees live in a safe environment with various sports and leisure facilities.

The well-being of our employees is a very important part of our business. Every employee receives internal training based on the specific area of their specialism, combined with a first aid certificate to encourage safe working and to offer help to others if necessary. Dismantling seagoing vessels is a dangerous profession. It is of great importance to us to guarantee all processes in the most sustainable and safe way for people and the environment, says Founder and CEO Erwin Jager.

Media Desk
Wreckdock Vessel Recycling
+971 4 527 6853
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Wreckdock Vessel Recycling

You just read:

Start-up in responsible vessel recycling, is raising $ 300 million to invest in a brand new maritime recycling facility

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Human Rights, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Desk
Wreckdock Vessel Recycling
+971 4 527 6853
Company/Organization
Wreckdock Vessel Recycling
Commercial Sea Port, Jubail City Center, Al Jubail 35515, Saoedi-Arabië
Al Jubail, 35515
Saudi Arabia
+971 4 527 6853
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Wreckdock Group is an innovative offshore recycling company that completely dismantles seagoing vessels. Wreckdock collects, processes and recycles all released materials and resells them to international market parties. The Group includes the trade and supply of steel products, financial buying and selling operations and international trade in ferrous and non-ferrous metals and oil. Wreckdock Vessel Recycling is continuously working on finding new sustainable partnerships. Finding new sustainable innovations for recycling and reusing waste from ship dismantling is always a priority. Wreckdock specializes in the dismantling and recycling of seagoing vessels between 350 meters and 500 meters in length. Wreckdock Vessel Recycling focuses on circular demolition, attempting to reuse the larger amount of demolition waste from the decommissioning project or convert it into raw material so that it can be traded to accredited customers.

More From This Author
Start-up in responsible vessel recycling, is raising $ 300 million to invest in a brand new maritime recycling facility
Entrepreneur Erwin Jager wants to build sustainable facility for end-of-life ships with Wreckdock yard
Wreckdock Vessel Recycling is launching a new sustainable vessel recycling site
View All Stories From This Author