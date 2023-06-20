Smartcare Software Transforms Home Care Providers with Highest Rated User Adoption in Summer 2023 G2 Reports

Smartcare Software provides a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business automation platform for home care. Award-winning complete home care solution helps providers achieve better outcomes while reducing operating costs. Great care is built on great relationships. Smartcare's advanced caregiver/client matching uses AI and machine learning to help providers place the right caregiver with every client.

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business automation platform for home care and personal care providers, is proud to announce it has been recognized for excellence by the rating leader G2 with the achievement of Highest User Adoption and High Performer in Summer of 2023 Badges.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the questions featured in the G2 review form.

"We are honored to continue to be recognized by G2 as a High Performer and for the Highest User Adoption of a care platform," said Smartcare's CEO, Scott Zielski. "The voice of the Smartcare community is incredibly important to us as we continue to deliver innovative solutions to the challenges of delivering care. We thank our users for taking the time to leave feedback and are thrilled to see this positively reflected in our latest G2 badges."

The G2 Implementation Index Report is based on positive ratings by business professionals. Smartcare is pleased to earn the Highest User Adoption badge by receiving rankings in Ease of Setup and Ease of Admin in its category.

Smartcare also achieved the High Performer badge on the Grid® Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar Home Care platforms. Smartcare is pleased to earn the #1 rankings for Likelihood to Recommend and Time Tracking and Scheduling.

Learn more about what actual users have to say on G2's Smartcare review page!

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business.

To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

About Smartcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software is the developer of a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of home and community-based care in the post-acute and long-term care markets.

Smartcare's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better client/patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is solving home and community-based care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience.

Smartcare's solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.