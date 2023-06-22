High-Profile JONES.SHOW Podcast Relocating to Mid-Missouri
Described by environmentalist and icon Erin Brockovich as "The best podcast and host ever," JONES.SHOW and Jones focus on looking for the BEST in people.
Though my alter-ego Siri is known for her alleged knowledge of everything, I stand firm that this podcast is a much-needed voice of optimism and positivity. Columbia, Missouri, has hit the jackpot.”NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JONES.SHOW: JONESING FOR GOOD podcast host (author and speaker) Randall Kenneth Jones announced today that the podcast he hosts alongside Susan Bennett (the original voice of Siri) is moving from Naples, FL, to Columbia, MO, in July.
— Susan Bennett
Jones, the program's host, and Bennett, the show's announcer, share a belief in the importance of conversation, laughter, listening, and respect for different belief systems. In addition to Jones' established network of newsmakers and celebrities, guests include authors, artists, thought leaders, and journalists and feature Jones's signature blend of personal and professional development, real-world advice, and imaginative anecdotes.
"I left Columbia, Missouri, the day after I graduated from the University of Missouri—that was almost 40 years ago," Jones explained. "I'm thrilled to be able to go home, shine a spotlight on my beloved hometown, and share even more of the power of the 'Show Me' thinker with my growing audience as well as my guests."
Jones's public speaking, public relations, and communications consulting business will continue from his new Mid-Missouri home, including his passionate support of his clients in Southwest Florida and nationwide.
Bennett's podcast contributions will continue to be recorded from her home base in Atlanta.
"Beyond his gifts as a writer and interviewer, as a keynote speaker, Randy is a natural storyteller—skilled at making audiences laugh and cry," explained Bennett. "Whether he's celebrating communication, leadership, education, civility, or creativity, he's got a Brockovich or a Benatar anecdote to suit the occasion. With over 300 best practices interviews under his belt, his presentational bag of tricks includes lessons learned from Barbara Corcoran, Stedman Graham, Hoda Kotb, Norman Lear, Leigh Anne Tuohy, Vanna White, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Suze Orman, and the Emily Post Institute's Peggy Post, to name just a few."
JONES.SHOW podcast's recently completed 5th season featured fun, compelling conversations with:
Melissa Rivers
Donna Lynne Champlin
Charlie Arrow
Stefanie Powers
Dr. Judy Ho
Rita Rudner
Lizzie Post
Mark Potter
Michael Seth Starr
Renee Marino
Tammy Roberts
Alison Arngrim
Vicki Barbolak
Elizabeth Cottrell
Dee Wallace
Lisa Guerrero
Jenifer Lewis
Adrien Broner
Sue Schaffel
Scott Jeffrey Miller
Kevin and Stephanie Mason
Jerry Mitchell
Loretta Swit
Bob Burg
Duane "Dog" Chapman
Bonnie Lautenberg
Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
Gary Rosen
Ruben Gonzalez
Cristina Mittermeier
Paul Nicklen
Stephen M.R. Covey
Season 6, the first from the new Missouri home, will launch on September 13, 2023. Upcoming guests include Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Erin Brockovich, Frank Anthony Polito, and "Tribunal Justice" judges Tanya Acker and Patricia Di Mango.
"I have remained so passionate about this podcast because Randy has refused to compromise his mission," explained Bennett. "He will not give in to the idea that negativity and hate are acceptable pathways to success. Though my alter-ego Siri is known for her alleged knowledge of everything, I stand firm that this podcast is a much-needed voice of optimism and positivity. Columbia, Missouri, has hit the jackpot. There's a new, fired-up 'teacher' in town."
"Having known Randy before he became a star of podium and podcast, I have been enthralled with his journey," said Columbia career educator Jennifer Black Cone. "Whenever he came to town, he would often visit my high school classroom to speak to my students about topics ranging from interviewing, listening, and communications skills to creative writing. He did an amazing job pulling reluctant teenagers into conversations. It was especially fun when he spoke to my students about the evolution of his fiction book "Ruby." He left the students with a simple challenge: be curious, be confident, and just write and keep writing."
Jones takes the move very personally. "Naples is beautiful, but it will never reflect who I really am. I'm a Show Me kid," said Jones. "On the one hand, the only thing changing is my office location. On the other hand, the time-honored traditions and sensibilities associated with the Midwest will likely inhabit my soul even more—civic pride, neighborly support, and a strong work ethic top my list. Then there's 'sticktoitiveness,' the word that defines my relationship with Erin Brockovich just as it defines so many of those who continue to inspire both of us."
JONES.SHOW: JONESING FOR GOOD is available on all major podcast platforms.
Inspired by the JONES.SHOW podcast and published by "Chicken Soup for the Soul's" Mark Victor Hansen, Jones's first fiction book, "Ruby, Magic Comes from the Heart," is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or other online outlets.
For more information, visit RandallKennethJones.com or contact Jones directly.
Randall Kenneth Jones
MindZoo
+1 571-238-4572
