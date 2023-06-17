Submit Release
St. Albans // MV crash on I 89 in Georgia

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A2003494                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling / Trooper Josh Hansell

STATION: St. Albans                       

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/17/23 @ 11:01 hours

STREET: I 89 S

TOWN:  Georgia

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 110

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet / Standing Water

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christine Guzman

AGE:  59   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage throughout from overturning

INJURIES: Believed to be minor

HOSPITAL:  NMC via Amcare Ambulance

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

State Troopers and members of AmCare and Georgia Fire Department responded to the above location for a report of a vehicle in the median which had overturned. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported from the scene to NMC for additional evaluation. Investigation into the crash revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling in the passing lane when operator #1 hydroplaned and lost control. Vehicle #1 left the interstate and entered the median where it overturned.

 

 

