St. Albans // MV crash on I 89 in Georgia
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2003494
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling / Trooper Josh Hansell
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/17/23 @ 11:01 hours
STREET: I 89 S
TOWN: Georgia
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 110
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet / Standing Water
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christine Guzman
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage throughout from overturning
INJURIES: Believed to be minor
HOSPITAL: NMC via Amcare Ambulance
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
State Troopers and members of AmCare and Georgia Fire Department responded to the above location for a report of a vehicle in the median which had overturned. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported from the scene to NMC for additional evaluation. Investigation into the crash revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling in the passing lane when operator #1 hydroplaned and lost control. Vehicle #1 left the interstate and entered the median where it overturned.