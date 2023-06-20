CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Aspen, Colorado
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
I have chosen to partner with CodaPet because of their shared commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and supportive care for animals and their whole families”ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Aspen, CO. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia provides the most peaceful experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr Alicia Nolfi
“It is my wish that every family in Aspen, CO and surrounding towns becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved dog or cat when their time comes. There is no greater final gift you can give your beloved pet than to carry out their wishes for a peaceful, pain-free, and stress-free transition in a familiar setting surrounded by everything they love and enjoy. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the authentic gratitude a pet parent feels when they have been able to grant their pet this final gift." says Dr. Karen Whala who has been offering this grateful service for more than 5 years.
Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in the comfort of their homes.
"Respectful and compassionate end-of-life care experiences with different species have made a deep impact on me, and I am committed to offering this service to all. All beings deserve peace and dignity at the time of their passing. I have chosen to partner with CodaPet because of their shared commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and supportive care for animals and their whole families," says Dr Alicia Nolfi, a veterinarian with over 14 years of experience. “Euthanasia literally means 'Good Death,” and I, together with CodaPet believe that this process should be as peaceful, dignified and as pain-free as possible. It is considered a Final Gift that we can give to our beloved friend, and people of the Roaring Fork Valley are aligned with this belief..”
Dr. Nolfi services Aspen, CO and surrounding neighborhoods including Grand Junction, Steamboat Springs, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Delta, Clifton, Avon, Breckenridge, Edwards, Gypsum, Silverthorne, Eagle, Dillon, Parachute, New Castle, Basalt, Silt, and Vail
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their families. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
2. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
3. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive unrushed and individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
Overall, in-home pet euthanasia can provide a more peaceful and comfortable passing for pets while also reducing stress and providing closure for owners.
How In-Home Euthanasia (IHE) Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet owners can easily choose and book an at-home euthanasia appointment with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian will connect with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The average at-home visit takes between 45-60 minutes and pet parents are encouraged to remain with their pet and comfort them during the entire visit and process. The vet will explain the process and will proceed at a pace that is peaceful and comforting to you and your pet.
After their pet has passed, the veterinarian will carry out the pet owners wishes for their pet’s aftercare including transportation and cremation if elected.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in the cities of Fresno, CA; Oklahoma City, OK; Nashville, TN; Seattle, WA; Kansas City, MO; Anaheim, CA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Ocala, FL, Phoenix, AZ; Columbus, OH; Ithaca, NY; and Des Moines, IA. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. If you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or in offering this valuable service, please, visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
