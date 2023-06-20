NOËL Family Distillery Hosts Launch Party at Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar

Chip and Natalie Noel officially opened the family distillery in Donaldsonville, LA last month after six long years of pandemic-related delays. The father/daughter duo hosted their first tour and tasting on May 6th, 2023. NOËL’s complete line of spirits sourced with natural ingredients will be available for tasting. Bottles can also be purchased in a growing number of Baton Rouge area restaurants and grocery stores. Guests who purchase a VIP ticket are entered into a drawing to win a NOËL Distillery gift basket filled with a full-size bottle of NOËL Reposado tequila, two coasters, two shot glasses, a freezable margarita cup, margarita mix & salt. The winner will be announced at 7PM

All are welcome to attend the free party celebrating the grand opening of Louisiana’s only distillery to offer tequila

We’re throwing a party to express our gratitude to our community for showering us with love and support over six long years!” — Chip and Natalie Noel

DONALDSONVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Come party with us! After six long years of pandemic-related delays, father and daughter owners Chip and Natalie Noel officially announced the opening of NOËL Family Distillery in Donaldsonville, LA in May. The father/daughter duo hosted their first tour on May 6th.

The NOËL Family Distillery bears the distinction of being the only Louisiana distillery to offer tequila. NOËL’s two unique tequila expressions, Reposado and Blanco are made with 100% Blue Weber Agave. But that’s not all they offer.

NOËL rums feature a blend of North and Central American rums aged for six years and finished in ex-tequila barrels for more in-depth and unique flavors. Their vodka is 6x distilled using USA-sourced corn and charcoal filtered for a smooth finish with no burn. Their signature pickle-infused vodka gives your bloody mary a fun twist.

To celebrate, the public and the media are cordially invited to attend a launch party on Wednesday, June 28th from 5:30-8:00 PM (CT). The event will be hosted by Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar.

Guests will be offered NOËL’s complete line of ultra-premium spirits for tasting and Bin 77 will create exclusive specialty cocktails made from NOËL spirits available for purchase.

“We believe that every moment is worth savoring,” says Natalie Noel. “Come join us and taste the difference. We’re excited for everyone to experience our small-batch spirits sourced with natural ingredients.”

DATE: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

TIME: 5:30-8:00 PM (CT)

LOCATION: Bin 77 Bistro and Sidebar, 10111 Perkins Rowe Suite #160 Baton Rouge, LA 70810

The free private launch party includes:

Savory appetizers

Live music & dancing

Spirits tasting

Access to a relaxing outdoor patio

A $25.00 VIP ticket includes all of the above plus:

1 signature NOËL craft cocktail

1 souvenir T-shirt

1 complimentary distillery tour & tasting pass

Chance to win a NOËL Distillery Gift Basket

Limited tickets are available. RSVP here now.

Media and influencers are invited to secure a registration code for a complimentary VIP ticket by contacting Monica Romano at monica@hiddengempr.com.

###

About NOËL Family Distillery:

NOËL Family Distillery is located at 30 Veterans Blvd, Donaldsonville, LA 70346, and is open M-F 9 am to 3 pm, and for special events. Private events are welcome. Visit the website to book a 1-hour tour filled with local history, enjoy spirits samples, and purchase bottles to take home.

Tours are $20/per person and are held Thurs-Sat.

NOËL Family Distillery Launch Party