Gov. Cox signs bill setting 2023 election dates

NEWS RELEASE

June 17, 2023 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov 

Gov. Cox signs bill setting 2023 election dates

SALT LAKE CITY (June 17, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed HB 2001, Election Amendments, today. This bill, which passed in a special session of the Legislature on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, enacts provisions related to a special election in the 2nd Congressional District, and the municipal elections that will be held in 2023.

“This new schedule makes sure Utahns will be represented in Congress with minimal disruption to our election system,” said Gov. Cox. “We thank our municipalities and county clerks for adjusting to these changes and we encourage all eligible Utahns to register to vote and participate in our elections this year.” 

“We care deeply about Utahns in the 2nd Congressional District, and they deserve a voice in Congress,” said Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Utah’s chief election officer. “This timeline is our best option, balancing urgency with election security and accuracy. I’m confident in both our process and people.”

Under this new schedule, the primary election will be held on Sept. 5, 2023, and the general election will be held on Nov. 21, 2023.

###

