MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to host state-federal forestry event
What:
Governor Spencer J. Cox will host a state-federal event with U.S. Forest Service leadership focused on shared priorities for Utah’s forests and public lands.
When:
Thursday, January 8, 2026
11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where:
Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Who:
Governor Spencer Cox
Tom Schultz, Chief USFS
Joel Ferry, Executive Director, Department of Natural Resources
Kelly Pehrson, Commissioner of Agriculture
Adam Stewart, Director of Federal Affairs for Governor Cox
Ben Newburn, Acting Deputy Regional Forester
Danny McBride, Director of State, Private and Tribal Forestry
Redge Johnson, Director, Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office
Jamie Barnes, State Forester and Director, Forestry, Fire and State Lands
