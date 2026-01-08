Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to host state-federal forestry event

Governor Spencer J. Cox will host a state-federal event with U.S. Forest Service leadership focused on shared priorities for Utah’s forests and public lands.

Thursday, January 8, 2026
11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Governor Spencer Cox 
Tom Schultz, Chief USFS 
Joel Ferry, Executive Director, Department of Natural Resources
Kelly Pehrson, Commissioner of Agriculture 
Adam Stewart, Director of Federal Affairs for Governor Cox 
Ben Newburn, Acting Deputy Regional Forester 
Danny McBride, Director of State, Private and Tribal Forestry 
Redge Johnson, Director, Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office 
Jamie Barnes, State Forester and Director, Forestry, Fire and State Lands 

