MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to host state-federal forestry event

What:

Governor Spencer J. Cox will host a state-federal event with U.S. Forest Service leadership focused on shared priorities for Utah’s forests and public lands.

When:

Thursday, January 8, 2026

11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where:

Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Who:

Governor Spencer Cox

Tom Schultz, Chief USFS

Joel Ferry, Executive Director, Department of Natural Resources

Kelly Pehrson, Commissioner of Agriculture

Adam Stewart, Director of Federal Affairs for Governor Cox

Ben Newburn, Acting Deputy Regional Forester

Danny McBride, Director of State, Private and Tribal Forestry

Redge Johnson, Director, Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office

Jamie Barnes, State Forester and Director, Forestry, Fire and State Lands