RE: Lane reduction / Interstate 91 NB in Barton

All lanes are now open.

Please drive carefully

Sent from Mail for Windows

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 north, between mile markers 153-155 in Barton is currently reduced to 1 lane due to a vehicle crash. This is just before Exit 25 in Barton.

Estimates on the duration of the reduction and details of the crash are not currently known. Updates will be provided as details are available.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully