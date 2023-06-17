RE: Lane reduction / Interstate 91 NB in Barton
All lanes are now open.
Please drive carefully
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 north, between mile markers 153-155 in Barton is currently reduced to 1 lane due to a vehicle crash. This is just before Exit 25 in Barton.
Estimates on the duration of the reduction and details of the crash are not currently known. Updates will be provided as details are available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully