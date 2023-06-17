SLE Technologies to expand in Catawissa, investing $780,000, creating 12 new jobs

SLE Technologies, a full-line sales and service company for the automotive and heavy-duty vehicle-repair industries, announced today that it will expand its facility in Catawissa, investing $780,000 and creating 12 new jobs.

“We’re pleased to see another quality employer like SLE Technologies expanding and creating jobs in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s investment in Catawissa is great news for the community, its economy, and hardworking Missourians in the area. We look forward to SLE Technologies’ success as it continues to grow right here in the Show-Me State.”

SLE’s expansion comes as the company also announces its acquisition of Catawissa’s Autotech Systems, a family business founded in 1991 by Jim Denneny. Autotech Systems offers customers affordable and reliable service for diagnostics, lifts, and wheel service. Its 12,000-square-foot facility also serves as a home base for trade shows, car shows, classic auctions, and car clubs in the region. Autotech Systems’ reputation in the region will allow for expanded customer bases and new markets for both it and SLE.

“Autotech Systems has a strong local presence, thanks to its founders Jim and Sandi Denneny,” said Chris Susott, President of SLE. “SLE will continue this customer-centric approach, while offering an industry leading menu of products and exclusive distributorships to the market. SLE is also now among the top ten Stertil-Koni distributors in the United States, a distinction that has been historically held by companies on the east and west coasts. Our capacity to serve customers just continues to grow, and we look forward to introducing ourselves in this market.”

With more than 30 years in the automotive and heavy-duty vehicle-repair industries, SLE’s in-house service, sales, and management team offers clients the full scope of services, including consultation, complete installation, and equipment servicing. SLE also is the exclusive Stertil-Koni dealer in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, eastern Missouri, and eastern Wisconsin. Stertil-Koni is the industry leader in advanced, safe, and dependable heavy-duty vehicle lifting systems.

“SLE Technologies’ expansion is a welcome development for Franklin County, its residents, and families,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “It’s always exciting to see companies investing locally and creating new opportunities for Missourians. We’re grateful for this company’s commitment to its local community and the benefits its expansion will provide for the area.”

New jobs added as part of SLE’s expansion will pay an average wage well above the county average.

For this expansion, SLE Technologies will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About SLE Technologies, Inc.

SLE Technologies, Inc. is a full-line sales and service company for the automotive and heavy-duty vehicle-repair industries, providing quality equipment and service in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin, and surrounding states. SLE sells and services automotive in-ground and above ground lifts, mobile column lifts, fluid pumps, tanks, and reels, exhaust removal systems, air compressors and refrigerant dryers, waste oil heaters, wheel service and alignment equipment, detail equipment, and also an array of small hydraulic equipment for the service of vehicles. SLE proudly sells high-quality brands such as Stertil-Koni, Hunter, Challenger, Samson, J.E. Adams, Energy Logic, Norco, American Forge and Foundry, Champion, Bel Aire, Monoxivent, Karcher, Shure, and Lista. SLE employs qualified technicians to complete equipment repairs and also employs certified ALI lift inspectors. SLE provides new service center design and has professionals on staff to advise and guide the owner though the process of new shop layout and functionality.

To learn more about SLE Technologies, visit sletechinc.com.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.