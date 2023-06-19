Jessup University Offers New Bachelor's Degree in Biochemistry
Jessup launches undergraduate degree in biochemistry, preparing students for med school, pharmacy school, or direct entry into the workforce as lab technicians
Students at Jessup receive the benefit of small class sizes and personal connection with faculty in a Christ-centered learning community.”ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessup University, a private Christian liberal arts university, is launching a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry in Fall 2023. Designed for students interested in graduate school and careers in the health and medical fields, this program will offer targeted employability skills and a degree pathway for advanced training in medical school, dentistry, veterinary medicine, pharmacology, and biochemistry research.
For over a decade, Jessup has offered an excellent biology education for Traditional Undergraduate students preparing for medical school, pharmacy school, nursing, dental, veterinary medicine, etc. Within this program, there is a robust Environmental Science concentration that leads to prosperous careers in environmental conservation and consulting.
Typically, students who major in biology pursue a wide range of medical and health careers, including pure research, environmental science, forensic science, and food science. The new Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry allows the University to better serve all biology students and their career goals. Course curriculum includes full-year courses of Foundational Biology, General Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Biochemistry, and several options for additional biochemistry elective courses, such as Inorganic Chemistry.
“Students at Jessup receive the benefit of small class sizes and personal connection with faculty in a Christ-centered learning community,” shared Stephanie Everhart, Associate Professor for Jessup’s School of Natural & Applied Sciences. “We engage students to integrate their faith in all aspects of learning and character building.”
All biology and biochemistry students complete the Origins: An Intersection of Faith and Science course, along with the Senior Seminar capstone course. These guide students on their journey toward discovering how their Christian faith and academic learning are intricately connected.
Anchored to the belief that faith and knowledge are not at odds, Jessup shapes people of influence through experiential learning, spiritual formation, and critical thinking—all within a vibrant community and personalized education experience.
For more information, visit jessup.edu/academics or contact admissions@jessup.edu.
