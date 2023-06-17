New Haven Barracks/ VAPO, VCOR, Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5002320
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: June 16, 2023 at approximately 1606 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Whiting, VT
VIOLATION: 2X Violation Conditions of Release, 2X Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, 1X Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Christopher Bridgmon
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT
Victim: Justin Lafave
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 16, 2023 at approximately 1606 hours, VSP-New Haven Barracks received a call advising of a violation of court orders at a residence in the Town of Whiting. Investigation revealed, Christopher Bridgmon (37) of the Town of Whiting, was in Violation of two Court Orders preventing contact with a protected individual and two counts of Violation of a Stalking Order by being in contact with a protected individual. While taking Bridgmon into custody, he resisted arrest.
Bridgmon was transported to the New Haven barracks for processing. A judge was contacted and requested Bridgmon be held on $2500 Surety Bond. Bridgmon was transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.
Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks was assisted on scene by Addison County Sheriff’s Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 19, 2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2500
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.