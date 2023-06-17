New Haven Barracks/ VAPO, VCOR, Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5002320

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: June 16, 2023 at approximately 1606 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Whiting, VT

VIOLATION: 2X Violation Conditions of Release, 2X Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, 1X Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Christopher Bridgmon

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

Victim: Justin Lafave

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 16, 2023 at approximately 1606 hours, VSP-New Haven Barracks received a call advising of a violation of court orders at a residence in the Town of Whiting. Investigation revealed, Christopher Bridgmon (37) of the Town of Whiting, was in Violation of two Court Orders preventing contact with a protected individual and two counts of Violation of a Stalking Order by being in contact with a protected individual. While taking Bridgmon into custody, he resisted arrest.

Bridgmon was transported to the New Haven barracks for processing. A judge was contacted and requested Bridgmon be held on $2500 Surety Bond. Bridgmon was transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.

Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks was assisted on scene by Addison County Sheriff’s Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 19, 2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.