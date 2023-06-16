Vinacomin to increase coal supply for electricity generation

VIETNAM, June 16 -

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) will supply about 18.7 million tonnes of coal to thermal power plants in the second half of this year, the company’s general director Đặng Thanh Hải said amid the recent power shortages.

Hải said that along with 20.98 million tonnes of coal that Vinacomin supplied to the plants in the first six months of this year, Vinacomin would provide a total of 39.7 million tonnes of coal for electricity generation this year, rising 15 per cent over 2022.

The firm is working hard to implement the directions from the Government, the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) to strengthen coal supply for power generation in the dry season from May to July.

In May, Vinacomin shipped an additional 300,000 tonnes of coal to thermal power plants run by Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Hải said that following the request of EVN, Vinacomin will provide additional 10,000 tonnes of coal to each plant of EVN per month apart from the amount stated in their signed contracts.

In June, Vinacomin will provide 30,000 tonnes of coal for the Thái Bình 1 thermal power plant and 20,000 tonnes for the Hải Phòng thermal power plant.

In addition, it will deliver 300,000 tonnes of coal to the Thái Bình 2 thermal power plant, higher than the contracted amount of 140,000 tonnes.

Vinacomin said that the coal demand for power generation will surge through the end of July and drop in the rainy season before increasing again from November.

According to EVN, its thermal power plants would need 6.03 million tonnes of coal in June and July to generate 12.33 billion kWh.

In early June, EVN worked with Vinacomin and Đông Bắc Corporation to supply an additional 1 million tonnes of coal besides the signed contracts to ensure sufficient coal supply for electricity generation in the peak months of June and July. — VNS