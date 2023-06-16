Increase in Wholesale Trade Boosts Saskatchewan's Economy

CANADA, June 16 - Released on June 16, 2023

Today, Statistics Canada released April 2023 wholesale trade figures, showing Saskatchewan with an increase of 45.7 per cent compared to the same time last year (seasonally adjusted). This was the third highest percentage change among the provinces.

The total value of Saskatchewan's wholesale trade was $5.1 billion in April 2023.

"Saskatchewan's economy continues to grow at a healthy pace from the hard work of our producers and manufacturers," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Today's increase in wholesale trade is further proof that Saskatchewan has the food, fuel and fertilizer that the world needs."

Farm products led the year-over-year growth with an increase of more than 300 per cent for a total of $931 million (seasonally adjusted).

Saskatchewan's economy has been the focus of attention in recent weeks, with a Conference Board of Canada report stating that Saskatchewan will lead the nation in economic growth for 2023 and 2024. Despite a national slowdown on the horizon, Saskatchewan remains one of the top provinces. GDP is expected to increase 2.5 per cent in 2023 and an additional 1.9 per cent in 2024.

In the recently released State of Trade Report, Saskatchewan saw the total value of exports to the world reach a record breaking $52.6 billion in 2022. This marks the highest figure ever recorded in the province's history and 42 per cent higher than the 2021 record of $37 billion.

