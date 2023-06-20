Corporate Counsel Women of Color Joins United Nations NGO to Advocate for Race and Gender Equality

Laurie N. Robinson Haden Corporate Counsel Women of Color

We are thrilled to join the United Nations NGO and to have the opportunity to advocate for equality on a global scale,” — Laurie Robinson Haden

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY - Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC) is proud to announce that on June 12, 2023, it was accepted as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) by the United Nations. This milestone affords special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). As a member of the United Nations NGO, CCWC will continue to advocate for racial and gender equality.

CCWC will also be able to take part in United Nations meetings and conferences. As an NGO with consultative status, CCWC has access to the United Nations and can attend meetings at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and the United Nations Offices in Geneva and Vienna. Also, NGOs can place items on the ECOSOC agenda, submit written statements, and make oral presentations to governments.

CCWC is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to provide a platform for women of color attorneys in the legal profession to connect, share resources, and support each other. The organization has grown to include over 5,000 members from around the world. “We are thrilled to join the United Nations NGO and to have the opportunity to advocate for equality on a global scale,” said CCWC CEO and founder Laurie Robinson Haden.

CCWC will continue to provide resources and support to its members while also working to create a more equitable and just world. Next year, CCWC will connect women of color attorneys with a London-focused event in June 2024.

Founder Laurie Robinson Haden states, “CCWC is pleased to share its expertise and to work with the United Nations and its subsidiary bodies, including the Human Rights Council. We look forward to our members and stakeholders getting involved with our efforts to impact change around the globe.”