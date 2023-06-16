2023 Scripts in Focus – Film Scriptwriting Advanced Programme opens for applications

MACAU, June 16 - Applications for the “Scripts in Focus – Film Scriptwriting Advanced Programme” (hereafter referred to as the Programme), jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Film Administration of Guangdong Province and Create Hong Kong, and supported by Wynn Macau, Limited, are open from today until 19 July. All local filmmakers are welcome to participate. Shortlisted projects from Macao will receive guidance from professional directors and scriptwriters and will be awarded a prize of up to MOP90,000.

This year, the Programme has invited director Chan Wing-Sun and Wong Yee-Lam to be the instructors for projects from Macao. Chan Wing-Sun is the director and scriptwriter of Table for Six, which garnered the Best Supporting Actress and ten other nominations at the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards; Wong Yee-Lam was awarded the Best New Director at the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards and is the director and scriptwriter of My Prince Edward, recognised as the “Film of Merit” at the 26th Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards.

Applicants to the Programme must be 18 years old or above and hold a Macao SAR Permanent Resident Identity Card, and must be the original conceiver of the application project. The instructors will select a maximum of four film projects for the instruction course based on three criteria, namely the theme and creativity of the story, connotation and narration of the story, and experience of the applicants. Upon completion of the 40-hour instruction course in four months, applicants of the shortlisted project must submit their final scripts. IC will select two out of the four projects to represent Macao in the joint project review of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and each selected project will be awarded MOP10,000 as an incentive. Two winning projects out of the six from the three regions will then be selected, each awarded a prize of MOP80,000.

For details of the Programme, please visit IC’s website (www.icm.gov.mo) or the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries Website (www.macaucci.gov.mo), where application rules and forms are available for download. Applicants can submit the required documents via email sif@icm.gov.mo or to the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building located at Tap Siac Square within the submission period specified in the application rules.

For enquiries, please contact Mr Kuan or Mr Chong, staff members of IC, through tel no. 8399 6295 or 8399 6256 during office hours.