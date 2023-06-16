Gov. Lujan Grisham priority legislation effective today

Senate Bill 7 – Rural Health Care Delivery: Provides $80 million to support rural health care delivery in areas of New Mexico often underserved by available health care options. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Liz Stefanics, Rep. Gail Armstrong, and Rep. Marian Matthews.

Senate Bill 16 – Create Health Care Authority Department: Establishes a single unified department responsible for health care purchasing, regulation and policy that provides a foundation for effective management and oversight of heath care. It aligns licensing and oversight with the purchasing of health care services and improves transparency. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Liz Stefanics and Rep. Liz Thomson.

Senate Bill 51 – Cost Sharing Contributions for Prescriptions: A consumer protection bill that is the result of the Prescription Drug Taskforce who studied the increasing cost of prescription drugs. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Liz Stefanics and Rep. Liz Thomson.

Senate Bill 245 – Rural Emergency Hospital Licensure: Amends the Public Health Act to allow for certain rural health facilities to apply for rural emergency hospital licensure to meet federal health care reimbursement. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Liz Stefanics and Sen. Stuart Ingle.

Senate Bill 521 – Medical Malpractice Changes: Amends the Medical Malpractice Act to cap claims for independent healthcare facilities, such as urgent care, ambulatory surgical centers, and free-standing emergency rooms that are not hospital-controlled. The bill was sponsored by Senate Majority Floor Leader Peter Wirth, Senate Minority Floor Leader Greg Baca, House Speaker Javier Martínez and House Minority Floor Leader Ryan Lane.