ReadyWise Outdoor Showcasing New Signature Pro Meal Line at Outdoor Retailer Summer Show
EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadyWise Outdoor is thrilled to announce its participation in this year's highly anticipated Outdoor Retailer Summer Show, taking place from June 19th to June 21st at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, UT. As the largest outdoor trade show in the industry, the event serves as a hub for the outdoor community, bringing together hundreds of new and heritage brands since its inception in 1982.
At Booth #23045-CH, ReadyWise Outdoor will unveil its latest offering: the innovative Signature Pro Meal line. This collection features eight incredible recipes designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of outdoor enthusiasts. Four of these meals were developed in collaboration with professional outdoor athletes Andrew Alexander King, Zelzin Aketzalli, Jeff Garmire, and Ike Eastman. Their expertise ensures that their signature meals are not only delicious but also optimized for performance in outdoor adventures.
In addition to these athlete-inspired recipes, ReadyWise Outdoor has partnered with renowned organizations, including the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Pacific Crest Trail Coalition, Continental Divide Trail Coalition, and One Tree Planted. For these four meals, a portion of proceeds will be donated to these organizations, enabling ReadyWise Outdoor to contribute to preserving and enhancing trails and the environment.
The ReadyWise Pro Meal Line Includes:
Country Style Chicken Pot Pie – Signature Edition Pro Meal with Appalachian Trail Conservatory
Beef Bulgogi & Kimchi Fried Rice - Signature Edition Pro Meal with Pacific Crest Trail Association
Pasta Alla Vodka with Chicken - Signature Edition Pro Meal with One Tree Planted
Homestyle Biscuits & Gravy - Signature Edition Pro Meal with Continental Divide Trail Coalition
Beef Stroganoff with Cream Sauce - Signature Edition Pro Meal with Ike Eastman
Thai Coconut Cashew Curry - Signature Edition Pro Meal with Andrew Alexander King
Breakfast Skillet - Signature Edition Pro Meal with Jeff “Legend” Garmire
Traditional Pork Chili Verde - Signature Edition Pro Meal with Zelzin Aketzalli
The revolutionary cooking technique is a standout feature of the new Pro Meals. The meals are cooked before the freeze-drying process, resulting in an irresistible combination of flavors that will keep customers coming back for more. ReadyWise Outdoor invites attendees to experience these mouthwatering creations firsthand by sampling their new meals during the event. These meals are also now available for Pre-Sale on their website - https://readywiseoutdoor.com/collections/all-pro-meals-and-pro-bundles.
"Participating in the Outdoor Retailer Summer Show is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our new Signature Pro Meal line," said Luke Pearsall, Outdoor Category Manager at ReadyWise. "We are proud to collaborate with accomplished athletes and esteemed organizations to create meals that fuel outdoor adventures and give back to the trails we cherish. We look forward to welcoming attendees and sharing our passion for the outdoors."
Moreover, visitors to the ReadyWise Outdoor booth can look forward to engaging giveaways and exciting opportunities. The company is eager to connect with current partners, consumers, key decision-makers, and leaders across the outdoor community, fostering meaningful connections and furthering their commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.
To learn more about ReadyWise Outdoor and their new Signature Pro Meal line, visit ww.readywiseoutdoor.com. Follow ReadyWise Outdoor on social media to stay updated on new announcements and product sales – Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok.
About ReadyWise
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise provides freeze-dried and dehydrated foods for emergency preparedness, everyday consumption, and outdoor activities. The Company was founded in 2008 and has over 175 employees. More information on ReadyWise can be found on the firm’s website www.readywiseoutdoor.com.
Tim Lawlor
