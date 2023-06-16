DIAMOND BAKERY OFFERS FUNDRAISERS HIGHER PROFITS
We are thrilled to be able to offer nonprofits exclusive Diamond Bakery cookies with the ability to make more money for their efforts. his is one of many ways we are giving back to the community.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Bakery has expanded its offerings from retail (wholesale) and online sales to Fundraising for non-profits. The 102-year-old company is immersed in the Hawaii community and is giving back in a new way. Always community involved through donations, the company determined that it could offer even more help to Hawaii’s youth by developing a fundraising program in which non-profits could make a higher than usual profit.
— Butch Galdeira, Diamond Bakery President
Diamond Bakery is offering something new! With the new fundraising division, schools, teams, and other groups can sell exclusive Diamond Bakery cookies that are not available in any other way. Two flavors are offered in 1-pound bags: Cookies and Cream and Cotton Candy. They can be sold for $10, with the non-profit keeping $5 in profit, which is an unheard-of 50/50 split.
Fundraising efforts with Diamond Bakery can start with a small commitment of selling just 204 bags. The application process is simple and quick — with cookies ready for pick up in as little as five business days. Groups that plan a high-volume fundraising program like that launched in June by the Boy Scouts of America, Aloha Council, were able to choose their exclusive flavor, and they may design their own packaging. Look for the Boy Scouts in the community selling their exclusive ‘Smore Snacks in their custom-designed packaging from Diamond Bakery.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer nonprofits exclusive Diamond Bakery cookies with the ability to make more money for their efforts,” said Diamond Bakery President Butch Galdeira, “This is one of many ways we are giving back to the community, and we love the fact that our product will be helping sustain non-profit and youth programs throughout the state.”
More information is available on their recently refurbished website in the fundraising area. Go to diamondbakery.com/fundraising to learn how your group can sell delicious cookies and earn more money faster!
ABOUT DIAMOND BAKERY
For more than 100 years, Diamond Bakery has been baking some of Hawaii’s favorite snacks. As the largest producer of cookies and crackers in the Islands, the company has expanded sales in retail locations across the U.S., Japan, and the South Pacific and through online sales. Through the founders' dedication, sacrifice, and aloha, the demand keeps growing for Diamond Bakery's Hawaiian crackers and cookies. The company has been steered to its current success with the help and vision of the second and third-generation family members serving on Diamond Bakery's board of directors. Diamond Bakery continues to share heartwarming aloha with people throughout the world.
The Diamond Bakery has achieved great loyalty thanks to time-tested recipes, pristine Hawaiian water, and local ingredients. Each recipe is carefully developed to give customers the ono-licius tastes that have been making people smile for generations.
In 2023, Diamond Bakery introduced Fundraising to its line of products, 16 oz. bags of cookies in flavors not available at retail are offered to non-profits in our community to enable them to fund projects, equipment, and events. It is another way that Diamond Bakery supports our Hawaii Ohana.
Diamond Bakery. Perfect for all of life’s special moments…
Learn more at diamondbakery.com
###
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+1 808-256-6759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other
Diamond Bakery on Island Life