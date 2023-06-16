Iowa DOT to host DBE goal setting meeting June 19

AMES, Iowa – June 15, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is seeking input from Iowans concerning the FY 2024-2026 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goals for the Federal Highway Administration-funded projects.

In establishing our three-year DBE goal, the Iowa DOT is seeking public participation on its goal-setting process from minority, women, general contractor groups, community organizations, and other officials. The Iowa DOT must follow Federal Code 49 CFR §26.45 when establishing its DBE goal and conduct a public consultation process.

To comment on the process on how the Iowa DOT should establish its FY 2024-2026 DBE goal, email or mail [email protected] or Nikita Rainey, Civil Rights Bureau Director, Civil Rights Bureau, Iowa Department of Transportation, 800 Lincoln Way Ames, Iowa 50010.

Input meetings

The Iowa DOT has scheduled a meetings to discuss the federal DBE goal methodology setting process. All interested persons are invited to attend the meetings either in person or via Microsoft Teams. To have your name added to the email distribution list to receive instructions on how to connect to the meeting, please email [email protected].

The in-person meeting will be held in the Iowa Department of Transportation’s headquarters at 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, in the Admin. First Floor South Conference Room.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023

The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities.

Please contact Nikita Rainey at 515-239-1304 If you have any questions regarding the Iowa DOT’s Annual Goal Setting Process.

Federal and state laws prohibit employment and/or public accommodation discrimination on the basis of age, color, creed, disability, gender identity, national origin, pregnancy, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or veteran status. If you believe you have been discriminated against, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission at 800-457-4416 or Iowa Department of Transportation’s affirmative action officer.