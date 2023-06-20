San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital Names Brigid Keough-Jordan as Chief Executive Officer

Brigid Keough-Jordan, CEO, San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital

New Inpatient Rehab Hospital Prepares for Late Summer Opening with Announcement of CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital, managed by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, announced that Brigid Keough-Jordan will serve as the rehab hospital’s new Chief Executive Officer. Keough-Jordan is a healthcare leader with over 30 years of leadership and clinical expertise across rehab hospitals and post acute care regulation. She recently served as a Business Development Advisor and Manager of Post Discharge Services and Appeals at Uniform Data System (UDS) for Medical Rehabilitation.

"Brigid’s rehab leadership experience and her regulatory expertise coupled with her clinical background is the best combination of skills to open and lead our new rehab hospital in San Antonio,” said Nobis Rehab Partners CEO Anis Sabeti.

Keough-Jordan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy and a Master of Health Science.

About San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital: a 1-story 48-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, owned and developed by New Era Companies and WB Development. People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop the intensive rehab program for each patient during their hospital stay.

About WB Development Partners

WB Development Partners is a leading full-service real estate development firm, providing high-quality service and project management for a variety of development needs across multiple industries. WB’s team will work with you every step of the way to understand your development needs and goals. We are with you from conception to final completion of your project through land acquisition, permitting, design, and construction. For more information about WB Development Partners, visit wbdevpartners.com.



About New Era Companies

New Era is a vertically integrated healthcare real estate development and capital investment company. New Era has a strong track record of successful, high-quality medical, mixed-use developments and strategic acquisitions. New Era works with healthcare systems, medical groups, and communities to strategically and programmatically enhance the level of medical services in the communities they serve. Our multidisciplinary approach and seasoned management team deliver consistent results for our investors and clients. For more information about New Era Companies, visit neweracompanies.com

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners together to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook.