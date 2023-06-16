Go Knights Go: NHL Champions Took the Desert by Storm
Credit One Bank is Thrilled to Congratulate the Vegas Golden Knights on Their Victory
We are extremely proud to be associated with the Vegas Golden Knights, an organization that has brought so much excitement, community commitment and pride to our city.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vegas Golden Knights are NHL Champions! No small feat for a team that did not exist six years ago in a city that had not a single major sports franchise. And hockey in the desert seemed like a far-fetched idea at the time.
Credit One Bank is excited to share the win as a proud partner of the VGK since the beginning. Prior to the introduction of the Vegas Golden Knights to Las Vegas and the NHL, Credit One Bank had been privately nurturing a significant relationship with the Knights. In the early days of 2017, the Golden Knights and Credit One Bank were hatching a founding-level sponsorship like no other in the city.
Credit One Bank, who was already deep into the world of stock car racing with NASCAR, had a bold plan to surround themselves in black and gold. Over lunch at a local Summerlin restaurant, the heads of both organizations laid out the framework for a best-in-class sponsorship deal that would encompass both an in-arena presence and, most importantly, significant TV presence to continue building awareness of Credit One Bank as a leading nationally recognized credit card issuer. The agreement would feature key assets such as an in-ice logo, strategically selected in-arena dasher boards, ribbon banners throughout T-Mobile arena, virtual TV assets and the crown jewel, “One To Go” announcements and visuals to mark the final minute of each period. Credit One Bank had already secured the “One Lap To Go” in each NASCAR race, but this feature was unheard of in the NHL.
Credit One Bank is headquartered in Las Vegas and has developed deep roots in the community, so the company committed to being part of the new Vegas-born hockey franchise’s success. Now, after winning the championship in only its sixth season, the Vegas Golden Knights have reached the pinnacle of the NHL world. Being a partner during the Knights’ historical NHL championship run embodies the spirit and drive of Credit One Bank’s entire operation.
Part of Credit One Bank’s community contributions are in the form of charitable donations to worthy organizations. In 2022 alone the Bank provided more than $11 million to non-profits across the Las Vegas Valley. Included in this commitment is the annual $100,000 Las Vegas Raiders One For The Community Program which partners with Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson to fund critical Las Vegas non-profit programs for kids. And Credit One Bank’s commitment to the community, its business and sports partners will only continue to flourish.
“We are extremely proud to be associated with the Vegas Golden Knights, an organization that has brought so much excitement, community commitment and pride to our city,” said John Coombe, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Credit One Bank. “We congratulate the team on their amazing accomplishment and look forward to celebrating with them and their fans.”
