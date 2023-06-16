PLANO, TX, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leah Yosef Launches Centers of Influence Virtual Program

Leah Yosef International, a premier boutique executive search firm specializing in the private wealth and investment management sector, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking initiative, "Heart of Private Client Influence." With over 18 years of continued evolution and advancement in the industry, Leah Yosef International has taken the opportunity to be a connector and advocate in the wealth management world. This exclusive series of virtual events aims to foster deeper connections, empower professionals, and expand networks within the High-Net-Worth (HNW) and Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) Advisory space.

"Heart of Private Client Influence" is designed as an intimate gathering, accommodating a curated group of five to ten professionals per event. Participants are carefully selected to represent various niches within the industry, including partners at multi-billion-dollar RIAs, HNW tax partners, estate planning attorneys, high-end divorce attorneys, M&A professionals, and thought leaders in wealth management. The virtual events provide an hour of engaging interactions where professionals can introduce themselves, plant seeds for long-lasting personal and professional connections, and gain valuable influence training, ensuring a diverse and enriching networking experience.

As part of the event, Leah Yosef International collaborates with Unblinded, an organization renowned for its influence training expertise, led by CEO Sean Callagy, who, despite living with blindness, is a nationally renowned speaker/trainer and owner of a 100+ person law firm. Unblinded brings a unique perspective to empower participants with effective influence strategies. The result is an enriching experience that combines professional development with a fun and energetic atmosphere.

At the conclusion of each event, Leah Yosef International offers its expertise in facilitating introductions that create value for participants. This commitment to building meaningful connections ensures that attendees can leverage their newfound relationships to fuel personal and professional growth.

Max Colish, the lead coordinator for "Heart of Private Client Influence," invites interested individuals to reach out for more information. By calling our offices directly, you can explore the benefits of participating in these exclusive events and discover how they can enhance your networking capabilities.

For inquiries, please contact:

Leah Yosef International, Max Colish - Lead Coordinator, Heart of Private Client Influence

Website: www.leahyosef.com

Phone: 646-519-3458

Email: Max@LeahYosef.com

About Leah Yosef International: Leah Yosef International is a boutique executive search firm specializing in the private wealth and investment management arena, catering to single/multi-family offices and registered investment advisory (RIA) firms nationwide. With a proven track record of success, Leah Yosef International delivers premier talent, placing financial advisors, relationship managers, investment managers, subject-matter experts, and directors and C-level leaders in operational, investment, and compliance roles.

Leah Yosef International is a proud member of Sanford Rose Associates International network, the 20th largest search firm in the nation on the Forbes 200 list out of 20,000 firms across the country. Their Managing Director, Yosef Colish, was the number two top-producing owner in the network for 2022.