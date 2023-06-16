Overnight Lane Closures Planned at Interstate 29 and 41st Street on Sioux Falls DDI Construction Project

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 16, 2023

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Lane closures are planned at the intersection of Interstate 29 and 41st Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both Tuesday, June 20, 2023, and Wednesday, June 21, 2023, for crews to work on removals of the bridge. During the evening and overnight hours on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, there will be two-way traffic in the northbound lanes. During the evening and overnight hours on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, there will be two-way traffic in the southbound lanes.

Access to Shirley Avenue from 41st Street in Sioux Falls is anticipated to reopen to through traffic on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.This closure has been in place for crews to reconstruct Shirley Avenue from Shirley Place to 41st Street as part of the 41st Street DDI construction project.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the 41st Street DDI construction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area. Traffic control measures will continue to guide motorists around all closures.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free new text-in service. To subscribe, text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-