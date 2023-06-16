Fifteen Students Graduate From 911 Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, June 16, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley recognizes the 15 students who graduated Friday from the 72nd session of the 911 Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course.

“Telecommunicators are the first voice people hear when they call 911 with an emergency,” said Attorney General Jackley who spoke at the graduation ceremony. “They are the ones who get the proper emergency information and provide it quickly to the first responders.”

The two-week course includes training and hands-on exercises on issues such as public safety telecommunications, how to respond to questions from the caller, how to handle both emergency and non-emergency calls for service, and how to prioritize multiple incidents happening at one time.

Instructors are staff from the state Division of Criminal Investigation’s Office of Law Enforcement Training, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office; experienced 911 telecommunicators from across the state, and public safety stakeholders.

Friday’s graduation was held in the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre.

Members of the Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course and their law enforcement organization are attached.

Burkhalter-Sweeney, Stacy J Brookings Police Department

Drowser, Aja R Metro Communications

Ellison, Beverly K Bon Homme County Sheriffs Office

Feldhaus, Brendan H Lincoln County Sheriffs Office

Gregg, Cody A Watertown Police Department

Halling, Kyrstyn E Metro Communications

Haupert, Shiann M Central South Dakota Communications

Jackson, Tara Shea Charles Mix County 911 SO

Lis, Carrie A Meade County Sheriffs Office

Mendel, Clare D Huron Police Department

Nelson Cook, Melissa E Winner Police Department

Surber, Ashley N Clay Area Emergency Communications

Tesch, Krystal a Butte County Sheriffs Office

Wetz, Jolene M Lawrence County Sheriffs Office

Yule, Bailee A Butte County Sheriffs Office

