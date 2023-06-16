Summer Training – SY23-24 State Reporting

This year, the Maine DOE Data Team is bringing back Summer Training! Several locations throughout the state have graciously agreed to host us to provide on-site training. All of the trainings will be held from 8:30 am – 12 pm. This year’s training topics will include new resources from the Helpdesk, staff reporting tools, and Synergy error logs. We look forward to collaborating with you!

Register Here!

Training Dates & Locations

August 3rd: Presque Isle

August 14th: Ellsworth

August 15th: Eastport

August 16th: Union

August 17th: Auburn

August 21st: Biddeford

August 22nd: Norridgewock

August 23rd: Corinth

For questions about Summer Training and/or other data training opportunities please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov – 207-446-3897