Summer Training – SY23-24 State Reporting

This year, the Maine DOE Data Team is bringing back Summer Training! Several locations throughout the state have graciously agreed to host us to provide on-site training. All of the trainings will be held from 8:30 am – 12 pm. This year’s training topics will include new resources from the Helpdesk, staff reporting tools, and Synergy error logs. We look forward to collaborating with you!

Register Here!

  • Training Dates & Locations
  • August 3rd: Presque Isle
  • August 14th: Ellsworth
  • August 15th: Eastport
  • August 16th: Union
  • August 17th: Auburn
  • August 21st: Biddeford
  • August 22nd: Norridgewock
  • August 23rd: Corinth

For questions about Summer Training and/or other data training opportunities please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov – 207-446-3897

