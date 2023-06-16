Summer Training – SY23-24 State Reporting

This year, the Maine DOE Data Team is bringing back Summer Training! Several locations throughout the state have graciously agreed to host us to provide on-site training. All of the trainings will be held from 8:30 am – 12 pm. This year’s training topics will include new resources from the Helpdesk, staff reporting tools, and Synergy error logs. We look forward to collaborating with you!
- Training Dates & Locations
- August 3rd: Presque Isle
- August 14th: Ellsworth
- August 15th: Eastport
- August 16th: Union
- August 17th: Auburn
- August 21st: Biddeford
- August 22nd: Norridgewock
- August 23rd: Corinth
For questions about Summer Training and/or other data training opportunities please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov – 207-446-3897