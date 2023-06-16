Ozzin Jun Nominated Best Business Mentor By Global Woman Leadership Awards
There is no separate entity of us but we all live united in each other and within each other. When we adopt an open mind, a collective mind of unity to thrive together, we all win”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ozzin Jun was just named the Best Business Celebrity Mentor by Global Woman Leadership Awards. With a strong marketing and personal development background, Ozzin has been seen on Yahoo Finance, Medium, Disrupt, US Times and other publications. She is the founder and CEO of @juninternationalcoaching @youruniversalway and @womanpowerleaders.
Ozzin has spoken on international stages, including a speech she has held at the Kensington Palace in January 2023 on domestic violence. She speaks regularly on virtual or in-person live events. Her next speech will be held in Dubai at the Global Women Leadership Awards, where she got nominated as the Award-winning Best Business Mentor 2023.
However, her journey didn't start easy. She dealt with lot of anxiety, panic attacks and had to overcome many big traumas. From a broke student, university-dropout, and several mental hardships, she overcame it all and turned herself into an international business star. Her mission moving forward is to help entrepreneurs turn their passion into a world-class 6-7-figure coaching business. She teaches her clients worldwide how to attract consistent soul clients effortlessly through social media and helps others to put their dreams into action.
Ozzin is a strong Mental Health advocate and voice of domestic violence, after being a survivor of 3x kidnappings, raping and abuse. Today, she empowers others to heal and put their dreams into action.
Ozzin Jun is also the host of her Podcast and TV Show ‘’Inspiration Science’’, which is ranked as the ‘’Top 50 Mental Health Podcast’. Her podcast, The Inspiration Science Show – shares life wisdom beyond business. It focuses on empowering world-class entrepreneurs, artists & celebrities to heal and evolve their own science in life. In pragmatic ways it focuses on world-class leadership and helps people thrive in life.
’Ozzin Jun teases her first song release: She speaks her ‘true mission’ in her new song with Jay Udeh.
Ozzin has been well-known so far in the space as a business mentor and coach, helping entrepreneurs build their successful business. This year in January 2023, she’s been running through streets, subways and recorded last minute a song with Jay Udeh in London. Ozzin spoke about the elephant in the room in a new interview with Brainz Magazine. ‘’Yes! I recorded a new music video and song this January 2023 in London with a friend of mine, Jay Udeh. It was a very spontaneous. We wrote the lyrics last minute, booked the studio on the same day and rehearsed the rap in the car on our way there. This idea all emerged from us goofing around, speaking to each other about Kpop, dancing, and just saying: let’s do a freaking music video!’’ said Ozzin. "The song is about masculine and feminine energy and about world unification. We speak about the coaching space, and beyond business some wisdom we want to convey to the world in a funny, twisted and light-hearted way. It’s soon available on my YouTube Channel.’’ She highlighted.
‘’We are WINNERS because of this world. There is no separate entity of us but we all live united in each other and within each other. When we adopt an open mind, a collective mind of unity to thrive together, we all win’’, says Ozzin.
