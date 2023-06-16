NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION HOSTS EDUCATIONAL SESSIONS DURING ANNUAL CONFERENCE & EXPO, JUNE 19-21
To receive a FREE press pass for the NFPA Conference & Expo, contact NFPA’s public affairs division at PublicAffairs@NFPA.orgLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its annual Conference & Expo, the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) will host more than 110 educational sessions at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, June 19-21. Hosted by leading industry experts, the in-depth seminars will cover a range of fire safety issues, including emergency preparedness and response, emerging technologies, global issues and more.
Notable educational sessions and special events include:
Monday, June 19:
10:30 a.m. - Civilian Fire Death Rate Trends from 1980-2021: Discuss and examine the details of the recently released report “Fire Loss in the United States During 2021,” including the increase in the rate of injury and death in reported home fires since 1980, with a custom data analysis of fire incidents and deaths in recent years.
- Presenters: Shelby Hall, NFPA Fire Analysis Research Manager, and Birgitte Messerschmidt, NFPA Director, Research
10:30 a.m. - Micro-Mobility Devices and Fire Safety: Micro mobility devices such as electric bicycles and electric scooters are more popular than ever. These devices give riders a lower-cost and environmentally friendly way of getting around. Although providing many benefits, the presence of lithium-ion batteries in these devices introduces the risk of a serious fire incident. The potential for fire is present in many electronic devices but lithium-ion batteries present a unique hazard to first responders, designers and the general public. This panel will discuss the hazards associated with micro mobility devices, from the perspective of several stakeholders in the regulatory ecosystem.
- Presenter: Brian O’Connor, NFPA Technical Services Engineer
Screening - Six Locked Doors: The Legacy of Cocoanut Grove: Zachary W. Graves-Miller's riveting documentary Six Locked Doors combines archival material and interviews with survivors telling the story of the deadliest nightclub fire in American history. On November 28, 1942, the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, Massachusetts would go up in flames. With double the allowed occupants were in attendance, 6 out of the 9 exit doors locked leading to 492 people’s deaths. New and Unreleased footage helps explore how this unimaginable tragedy lead to fire code changes and safety regulation across the world. A permanent memorial will be built in its name in 2023 by the City of Boston.
- Screening Times: 9:15 – 10:25 a.m. and 10:40 – 11:50 a.m.
Tuesday, June 20:
8 a.m. - Leadership Decisions Amidst Mass Violence Response Efforts: What to Consider and how to Keep Victims Safety at the Forefront: Using efforts and lessons learned from the Aurora Theater Shooting (2012), Pulse Nightclub Shooting (2016), and Las Vegas 1 October Shooting (2017), among others, presenters will not only explain the mass violence response structure and common needs at various response stages, but they will also highlight the important decisions that leaders must make for victims and their families along the way.
- Presenters: ICPTTA’s Rian Glassford, Tara Hughes, Steve Redfearn and Krista Flannigan
10:30 a.m. - NFPA 3000: Active Shooter Response in the Community: In 2023, with support from NFPA, Augusta, GA will continue its journey to adopt NFPA 3000®, Standard for an Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response (ASHER) Program, to address mass casualty event mitigation, planning, response, and recovery. In this session, attendees will hear lessons learned from the ongoing effort in Augusta, and how they have reached across societal sectors, response disciplines, and geographic boundaries to create a safer community.
- Presenter: John Ryan, Emergency Manager at Augusta University
2 p.m. - U.S. Firefighter Fatalities and Injuries: Recent Findings and Lessons for Prevention: In this session, attendees will hear about the on duty firefighter fatalities in the U.S. in 2022 and compare the impact of COVID on the fire service from 2020 to 2022. The discussion will also include a review of the leading causes of death among career and volunteer firefighters, the variety of work activities during which fatalities occur, and trends in the incidence and nature of firefighter fatalities.
- Presenters: Richard Campbell, NFPA Senior Research Analyst, and Curt Floyd, NFPA Senor Specialist, Technical Lead
Screening - Six Locked Doors: The Legacy of Cocoanut Grove: Zachary W. Graves-Miller's riveting documentary Six Locked Doors combines archival material and interviews with survivors telling the story of the deadliest nightclub fire in American history. On November 28, 1942, the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, Massachusetts would go up in flames. With double the allowed occupants were in attendance, 6 out of the 9 exit doors locked leading to 492 people’s deaths. New and Unreleased footage helps explore how this unimaginable tragedy lead to fire code changes and safety regulation across the world. A permanent memorial will be built in its name in 2023 by the City of Boston.
- Screening Times: 3:15 – 4:25 p.m. and 4:40 – 5:50 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21:
8 a.m. - Mental Health Resources for Fire Service: Tips, Advice, and More: More and more firefighters and first responders are battling mental health problems. The stigma is still there, and members are still reluctant to seek help. In this session, attendees will hear the personal journey of one firefighter who struggled with PTSD and sought treatment. Attendees will also get tips, advice, and more to ensure they can get help and resources, follow up with first responders who are struggling, and elevate issues when necessary.
- Presenter: Joe Kovalsky, Danbury Professional Firefighters Lieutenant
Screening - Six Locked Doors: The Legacy of Cocoanut Grove: Zachary W. Graves-Miller's riveting documentary Six Locked Doors combines archival material and interviews with survivors telling the story of the deadliest nightclub fire in American history. On November 28, 1942, the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, Massachusetts would go up in flames. With double the allowed occupants were in attendance, 6 out of the 9 exit doors locked leading to 492 people’s deaths. New and Unreleased footage helps explore how this unimaginable tragedy lead to fire code changes and safety regulation across the world. A permanent memorial will be built in its name in 2023 by the City of Boston.
- Screening Times: 2:15 – 3:25 p.m. and 3:40 – 4:50 p.m.
