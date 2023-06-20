Prevent Expensive Trailer Repairs with Fastway® Trailer Products
Spend less time fixing trailers and more time making memories with Fastway® Trailer Products innovative trailer accessories.PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trailers are an investment that can be enjoyed for generations with proper maintenance. Early detection and proactive maintenance can keep costly repairs to a minimum and help families be safer on the road. With Fastway® Trailer Products innovative trailer accessories, less time will be spent fixing trailers and more time making memories.
ZIP™ Breakaway Cable
The Fastway® ZIP™ is the best replacement for a trailer’s brake cable wire. Having a frayed or damaged cable can lead to trailer brake failure. The ZIP’s protective wire coating keeps the cable wire from deteriorating, providing a safer, more reliable tow. Designed to fit every trailer, the ZIP is available in 4’ and 6’ sizes.
Tethered Ball Cover
Having a properly lubricated hitch ball is an important step to get the best performance from a hitch. The Fastway® Tethered Ball Cover allows the hitch ball to stay consistently lubricated, which protects the hitch ball from corrosion and clothing from grease while setting up a hitch. Available for both a 2” and 2-5/16” hitch ball, this ball cover is the faster and easier way to a cleaner set-up.
7-Pin Plug Cover
The 7-pin plug is the electrical connection between a trailer and the tow vehicle that allows brake lights, turn signals and reverse lamps to work simultaneously. The Fastway® 7-Pin Plug Cover is the fastest, easiest, and cheapest way to keep corrosion, water and dirt out of a 7-pin wiring harness. Without a reliable cover, replacing a 7-way trailer plug would turn into a frustrating and expensive experience, especially while traveling.
Additional ways to reduce expensive trailer repairs:
Regular trailer maintenance: This includes routine inspections and servicing, all of which can identify potential problems before they manifest. Sealing the roof each year, checking the battery terminals for corrosion, tightening any loose bolts, and checking the trailer fenders and seals can lengthen the life of the trailer and keep travelers safe on the road.
Careful driving: Driving cautiously and avoiding rough roads or hazardous weather conditions can prevent parts shaking loose, or pipes being frozen.
Proper Winterization: Before storing the trailer for winter, drain the water system, disconnect batteries and propane, check trailer tires and put anti-freeze in the pipes to keep them from freezing.
Proper storage: RVs should be stored in a secure and covered area when not in use. When taking the trailer out of storage, check the roof for leaks or damaged seals.
Proper RV cleaning: Cleaning the RV regularly both inside and out and keeping debris from piling up can prevent corrosion and deterioration. Removing rust with a wire brush and painting the trailer frame, can prevent the metal from developing weak spots.
About Fastway Trailer Products
Fastway® Trailer Products pioneers and creates industry-leading towing products. The products are built-to-last and eliminate trailer hassles by making it easy to hook up, unhook, change tow vehicles or trailers. Each product is designed and tested in the U.S.A, including built-in sway control hitches, state-of-the-art ball mounts, unparalleled scale measuring, and smarter towing gear. Fastway Trailer Products are the faster and easier towing solutions.
