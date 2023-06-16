Worcester County Fatal Crash Under Investigation

June 16, 2023

(POCOMOKE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Worcester County that claimed the life of a 34 year old man.

The deceased is identified as Alexander Prince, 34, of New Jersey. Prince was operating a white Nissan Rogue at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel. There were three passengers in the vehicle, all of whom were transported from the scene.

The injured are identified as Vanessa Piquant, 33 and her two children, ages 6 and 8, of New York. All three were transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. this morning, Maryland State Police from the Berlin Barrack responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 113 at Betheden Church Road in Pocomoke. The preliminary investigation indicates Prince was traveling southbound on Route 113 when, for reasons unknown at this time, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to provide assistance. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration were also on scene to assist with traffic.

The crash remains under investigation…

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov