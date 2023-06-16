Submit Release
Attorney General Bird Response to Iowa Supreme Court Heartbeat Law Decision

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement today after the Iowa Supreme Court's decision not to rule on the Heartbeat law case based on merits.

“I am disappointed that the Iowa Supreme Court today did not decide the Heartbeat law case. Due to the tie, the district court decision is allowed to stand. There is no right more valuable than the right to life. I will keep fighting to protect the unborn.”

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

 

