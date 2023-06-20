MEA Presents Two Environmental Professionals with Awards
MEA presents Daniel Sullivan of NiSource, Inc. & Chad Tameling of SET Environmental, Inc with awards for their service to the energy industry.BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is honored to induct Daniel Sullivan, principal – environmental remediation, of NiSource, Inc., and Chad Tameling, executive VP for SET Environmental, Inc. into the MEA Hall of Fame for their service to the energy industry. Sullivan also receives the 2023 MEA Distinguished Environmental Award.
Sullivan and Tameling were recognized at the MEA Environmental Leadership Learning Summit in Chicago, Ill. this spring for their assistance and participation in the event over many years. Hall of Fame inductees exemplify the spirit of great leaders. These outstanding individuals have shared their time and expertise with the industry through MEA by serving on committees and volunteering at meetings and events.
“I had the privilege of working with both Dan and Chad for many years on the MEA Environmental Committee,” says John Gann, senior vice president at MEA. “Both exhibited exactly the kind of contribution and leadership the Hall of Fame award highlights. Both are wonderful individuals who made a positive impact on many in the environmental field.”
Sullivan who received the Distinguished Environmental Award, in addition to the Hall of Fame, was nominated by Marc Okin, director environmental remediation, of NiSource. “Dan has been heavily involved in managing one of NiSource’s largest, and most public, [environmental remediation] projects, the Town of Pines Alternative Superfund site,” says Okin. “Dan is one of the most patient and methodical environmental professionals I’ve met and had the pleasure to work with. He takes an honest and ethical approach to each and every project he manages, and he is somehow able to maintain a sense of calm when the proverbial hand grenades are lobbed into one or more of his projects!”
The MEA Distinguished Environmental Award program is an initiative of the MEA Environmental Committee, whose purpose is to provide resources and educational opportunities to the energy industry on the diverse set of environmental issues related to both the management of environmental liabilities as well as those encountered in the field. For a complete list of eligibility requirements and how to enter, visit MEAenergy.org/awards. For questions, contact Lauren Denney at laurend (at) MEAenergy (dot) org or call (651) 289-9600 x110.
For questions regarding the Hall of Fame, please contact John Gann, johng (at) MEAenergy (dot) org, or (651) 289-9600 x105.
About MEA:
MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association over 115 years ago by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.
John Gann
MEA Energy Association
email us here
+1 (651) 289-9600 X105
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn