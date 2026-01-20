Energy Utility Fleet Professionals to Gather in Collinsville, IL

The MEA Transportation & Fleet Roundtable continues to provide a valuable space for utility fleet professionals to learn directly from one another.” — Leslie Thomas

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utility fleet professionals from across the Midwest will convene March 18–19, 2026, for the MEA Transportation & Fleet Roundtable, hosted at Ameren Services in Collinsville, Illinois. This niche event brings together transportation and fleet leaders for expert presentations, peer-driven discussions, and meaningful networking focused on improving fleet operations within the utility industry.The roundtable will explore timely topics impacting utility fleet management, including telematics, cost-containment strategies, fleet standardization, and emerging technologies. Designed as a collaborative forum, the event emphasizes practical insights and real-world experiences that attendees can apply within their own organizations.A key focus for 2026 will be exploring how AI and advanced data tools are reshaping fleet management—from optimizing vehicle utilization and preventative maintenance planning to improving decision-making through real-time insights and smarter reporting.Other discussion topics include:Other discussion topics include:• Staffing & Training for Increasingly Electronic/Complex Equipment Roundtable• 2027 EPA Changes & Compliance Challenges• CDL/DOT Updates• Making the Case to Senior Leadership on Rising Fleet Costs Roundtable• Utilization vs. Right-Sizing• And moreThis year includes a special opportunity for MEA vendor members to share solutions, connect with utility fleet leaders, and discuss practical applications in today’s fleet environment during our Vendor Showcase Panel session.“The MEA Transportation & Fleet Roundtable continues to provide a valuable space for utility fleet professionals to learn directly from one another,” said Leslie Thomas, energy programs manager for MEA. “These conversations help attendees take home actionable ideas while building strong connections with peers across the industry.”For more information or to register, please visit MEAenergy.org/transportation-fleet About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

