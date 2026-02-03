MEA Announces 2026 Environmental Leadership Learning Conference Hosted by ComEd

Reimagine. Redesign. Renew. Utility professionals gather April 13–15 in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois for timely, industry-relevant environmental discussions.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) will bring its Environmental Leadership Learning Conference, April 13–15, 2026, to Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, with ComEd serving as host utility. Designed specifically for energy utility and consultant professionals, the conference delivers timely, relevant learning focused on the environmental challenges and emerging priorities shaping today’s energy industry.The 1.5-day conference will feature interactive discussions, roundtables, and peer-to-peer conversations covering key environmental topics including:• Extreme weather impacts• SF6 management• Generation plant environmental concerns• Regulatory updatesParticipants will also benefit from dedicated networking opportunities to connect with colleagues across the industry and exchange best practices.“Environmental issues continue to evolve rapidly across the energy industry, and professionals need space to share experiences and learn from one another,” said Lauren Denney, energy programs manager with MEA Energy Association. “This conference is designed to support meaningful conversations and practical takeaways that attendees can bring back to their organizations.”Hosted at Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, this event provides an opportunity for professionals at all stages of their careers to engage with current issues, strengthen relationships, and contribute to forward-thinking solutions for a more resilient energy future.“Reimagine. Redesign. Renew. isn’t just a theme—it reflects the real work happening across our industry,” said Denney. MEA is proud to bring together environmental leaders who are shaping the future of the energy industry. To learn more or register, visit MEAenergy.org/environmental About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

