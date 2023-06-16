Siebert Williams Shank & Co Launch New Podcast ‘In Conversation with SWS’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Siebert Williams Shank & Co (SWS), the nation’s leading minority and women owned non-bank financial firm (MWBE), has announced the launch of a new podcast series, “In Conversation with SWS,” which will take listeners behind the scenes of the finance industry through a series of in-depth interviews with thought leaders, influential figures, economists, and more.
“In Conversation with SWS’ will provide listeners with an inside perspective of the national financial industry, by interviewing trailblazing guest speakers, each sharing their unique insights on business and the markets,” said SWS’ President of Municipal Finance & Infrastructure Gary Hall, who will moderate the podcast series.
The inaugural episode, which is set to debut in advance of Juneteenth, June 19th – and be available for listening and downloading on the Spotify, Google Play and Apple Podcast platforms - celebrates the holiday by discussing the increasingly important role that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) have in the modern workplace. Juneteenth became a recognized federal holiday on June 17, 2021 – over 150 years after 250,000 enslaved Black people were emancipated.
In this first episode, guests offer commentary on how Juneteenth has impacted a national conversation surrounding racial equity, both in and out of the workplace. Guests will address how they each define diversity and inclusion, within the fabric of business, coming from the perspective of a minority and woman-owned financial institution. They tackle issues including how the 2020 death of George Floyd and subsequent Black Lives Matter movement have been catalysts for DEI initiatives and about companies better fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion.
Panelists for the debut episode include, SWS’ Senior Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer Bill Thompson, who is the former Comptroller of the City of New York, plus Managing Director of Equity Trading Patricia Koetzner, Managing Director David Stinfil, and Transportation Group Senior Vice President Amanda Parker.
“DEI recognition goes beyond the surface level at SWS. With the launch of our new podcast, the company strives to foster a greater appreciation for equality, justice, and resilience, by sparking meaningful conversations with respected industry thought leaders,” said Thompson.
Each episode will dive deeper into topics affecting corporate governance with unique insights from a rotation of guest speakers.
Dually headquartered in New York, NY and Oakland, CA, SWS is an independent non-bank financial services firm that offers investment banking, sales and trading, research, and advisory services. SWS counts 74 Fortune 100 companies among its clients.
Thomas P Butler
Thomas P Butler
