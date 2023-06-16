Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 35 Graduation

For Immediate Release

June 16, 2023



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces the graduation of 30 law enforcement analysts from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy today. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 19 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.



During this six-week academy, these graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.



The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.



Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 35 Graduates:



Deirdra Aliperti

Cape Coral Police Department



Kaitlin Anzualda

Collier County Sheriff's Office



Precious Boone

Tallahassee Police Department



Brandon Brann

Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Allison Breiner

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office



Frances Buxton

Sumter County Sheriff's Office



Christopher Carpenter

Leon County Sheriff's Office



Lindsey Cherry

Florida State University Police Department



Mariah Cochran

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office



Kayla Duttenhaver

Brevard County Sheriff's Office



Sawsan El Okdi

Manatee County Sheriff's Office



Courtney Giannetti

Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Amanda Grob

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office



McLean Haughey

Leon County Sheriff's Office



Christina Hitchman

Tampa Police Department



Jessica Holland

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office



Eli Krebs

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office



Michaela Kule

Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Veronica Marcano

St. Petersburg Police Department



Marleen Merten

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office



Roy Nicolas

Miami-Dade Police Department



Yaritza Pagan

Palm Beach County School District



Elizabeth Pritchard

Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Grace Russell

Escambia County Sheriff's Office



Mary Sardone

Pasco Sheriff's Office



Brad Sbardella

Tallahassee Police Department



Olivia Stephenson

Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Molly Suplee

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office



Alyssa Teti

Collier County Sheriff's Office



Megan Wedgewood

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office



