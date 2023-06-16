Submit Release
Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 35 Graduation

For Immediate Release
June 16, 2023
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.  – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces the graduation of 30 law enforcement analysts from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy today. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 19 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.
 
During this six-week academy, these graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.
 
The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.
 
Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 35 Graduates:
 
Deirdra Aliperti                      
Cape Coral Police Department
 
Kaitlin Anzualda                   
Collier County Sheriff's Office
 
Precious Boone                      
Tallahassee Police Department
 
Brandon Brann                       
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
 
Allison Breiner                      
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
 
Frances Buxton                      
Sumter County Sheriff's Office
 
Christopher Carpenter
Leon County Sheriff's Office
 
Lindsey Cherry                      
Florida State University Police Department
 
Mariah Cochran                     
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
 
Kayla Duttenhaver     
Brevard County Sheriff's Office
 
Sawsan El Okdi                     
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
 
Courtney Giannetti    
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
 
Amanda Grob            
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
 
McLean Haughey      
Leon County Sheriff's Office
 
Christina Hitchman    
Tampa Police Department
 
Jessica Holland                      
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
 
Eli Krebs                    
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
 
Michaela Kule           
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
 
Veronica Marcano     
St. Petersburg Police Department
 
Marleen Merten         
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
 
Roy Nicolas               
Miami-Dade Police Department
 
Yaritza Pagan             
Palm Beach County School District
 
Elizabeth Pritchard    
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
 
Grace Russell             
Escambia County Sheriff's Office
 
Mary Sardone            
Pasco Sheriff's Office
 
Brad Sbardella           
Tallahassee Police Department
 
Olivia Stephenson      
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
 
Molly Suplee              
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
 
Alyssa Teti                 
Collier County Sheriff's Office
 
Megan Wedgewood  
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

