Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 35 Graduation
For Immediate Release
June 16, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces the graduation of 30 law enforcement analysts from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy today. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 19 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.
During this six-week academy, these graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.
The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.
Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 35 Graduates:
Deirdra Aliperti
Cape Coral Police Department
Kaitlin Anzualda
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Precious Boone
Tallahassee Police Department
Brandon Brann
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Allison Breiner
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Frances Buxton
Sumter County Sheriff's Office
Christopher Carpenter
Leon County Sheriff's Office
Lindsey Cherry
Florida State University Police Department
Mariah Cochran
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Kayla Duttenhaver
Brevard County Sheriff's Office
Sawsan El Okdi
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Courtney Giannetti
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Amanda Grob
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
McLean Haughey
Leon County Sheriff's Office
Christina Hitchman
Tampa Police Department
Jessica Holland
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
Eli Krebs
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
Michaela Kule
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Veronica Marcano
St. Petersburg Police Department
Marleen Merten
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Roy Nicolas
Miami-Dade Police Department
Yaritza Pagan
Palm Beach County School District
Elizabeth Pritchard
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Grace Russell
Escambia County Sheriff's Office
Mary Sardone
Pasco Sheriff's Office
Brad Sbardella
Tallahassee Police Department
Olivia Stephenson
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Molly Suplee
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Alyssa Teti
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Megan Wedgewood
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001