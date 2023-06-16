Chief Cardiologist, Dr. Kathleen A. Harper is Listed Among the Top 50 Most Distinguished Professionals in Medicine
Dr. Kathleen Harper serves patients in Augusta, Maine.
For her dedication to Cardiology and for achieving excellence in patient care, Patient Preferred Cardiologist Dr. Kathleen A. Harper, DO was published among the Top 50 Most Distinguished Professionals in Medicine.
With over three decades in her field, Dr. Harper serves as the Chief of Cardiology at Togus VA Medical Center –
VA Maine Healthcare System in Augusta, Maine. Dr. Harper’s focus is particular to all facets of cardiology with a particular interest in women’s heart health, including prevention of cardiac problems and heart failure.
Dr. Harper is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine (AOBIM); as well as board-certified in echocardiology through the National Board of Echocardiography, and in nuclear medicine through the American Board of Nuclear Medicine. Patients rate Dr. Harper five-stars for her expertise, compassion, and trustworthiness.
Prior to her current position, Dr. Harper served as the Director of Mayo Cardiology, the Owner of Cardiology Physicians PC (1999-2013), a Physician at St. Vincent’s Medical Center (1999-2013), and the Director of Noninvasive Cardiology at St. Vincent’s Health Services in Bridgeport, Connecticut (1995 – 2013).
She is affiliated with Central Maine Medical Center, Rumford Hospital, Northern Light Mayo Hospital, Northern Light Inland Hospital, and Millinocket Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kathleen Harper’s successful career in medicine began with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1987. She then went on to perform her internship at Human Medical Center, and her residency in internal medicine at St. Vincent’s Medical Center. She completed her fellowship in cardiology at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, and an additional fellowship in non-invasive cardiology at Baystate Medical Center.
To stay abreast of the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Harper is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC) a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP), and holds distinguished membership with the American Osteopathic Association, the American Society of Heart Failure, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, and the American Society of Echocardiography.
The Patient Preferred Network proudly named Dr. Kathleen A. Harper their 2022 “Physician of the Year” for her exceptional performance in the field of non-invasive cardiology and listed among the Top Patient Preferred Physicians in America, 2019.
When she is not treating patients, Dr. Harper enjoys the art of photography.
