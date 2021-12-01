Dr. Gustavo Fernandez-Ranvier is Meritoriously Named “Patient Preferred Top Surgeon” Representing the State of New York
For this specialty, Dr. Fernandez-Ranvier is revered as one of the top surgeons in the world specializing in endocrine surgery and metabolic disease (obesity).
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For his dedication to medicine and for achieving excellence in patient care, the exclusive medical society Patient Preferred Physicians and Practitioners proudly named Dr. Gustavo Fernandez-Ranvier, MD, PhD, FACS, a Patient Preferred Top Surgeon representing the state of New York.
— Five-star patient review
Dr. Fernandez-Ranvier has 22 years of experience in his field and specializes in endocrine surgery and the surgical treatment of metabolic disease (obesity). His focus has been on how best to treat patients with minimally invasive procedures and has been actively involved in the development and improvement of the transoral thyroid (TOETVA) and parathyroid (TOEPVA) surgeries. For this specialty, Dr. Fernandez-Ranvier is revered as one of the top surgeons in the world and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
He is highly regarded for the treatment of different diseases of the abdominal contents including the esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, the small intestine, and the colon; and is an expert in treating patients with different hernias such as incisional and ventral hernias and hernias that may arise in the groins. Dr. Fernandez-Ranvier’s extensive knowledge of various surgical procedures lends itself to providing diagnosis and prompt care for gravely ill or injured patients.
Board -Certified and fellowship-trained, Dr. Fernandez-Ranvier is five-star rated for his expertise by patients who applaud his knowledge and compassion. “He did more for me in two weeks than my team of doctors at two other fancy pants hospitals in NYC have done for me in 3 years!” read a patient review. “[He] is kind compassionate and professional. I cannot imagine going to a better doctor.”
Dr. Fernandez-Ranvier’s successful medical career began with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a Doctor of Medicine at the University of Buenos Aires School of Medicine in Argentina in 1999. He then completed his residency in general surgery at A. Posadas /Parmenio Piniero Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 2004. Thereafter, in 2008, he attended the University of California, where he completed a three-year postdoctoral fellowship in Endocrine Surgical Oncology and a clinical fellowship in Colorectal Surgery focusing on minimally invasive approaches and robotic surgery for the treatment of colon and rectal cancer.
Remaining in California, Dr. Fernandez-Ranvier then completed additional residency programs at Loma Linda University Medical Center and San Joaquin General Hospital. He has also obtained a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) at the University of Buenos Aires – School of Medicine with his PhD thesis entitled “Clinical and Molecular Pathogenesis of Parathyroid Tumors.” This original research was performed at the University of California at San Francisco during his postdoctoral fellowship under the mentorship of world-renowned endocrine surgeon, Dr. Orlo H. Clark. Dr. Fernandez-Ranvier completed his fellowship in Minimally Invasive Endocrine and Metabolic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is currently an Assistant Professor in Surgery at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
An esteemed surgeon, Dr. Fernandez-Ranvier has written over 26 articles for his specialties. He is an award-winning surgeon who is listed among the Top Patient Preferred Surgeons of 2022, with mentions in Preferred Health Magazine and the Leading Physicians of the World.
To learn more about Patient Preferred Top Surgeon Dr. Gustavo Fernandez-Ranvier, MD, PhD, FACS, please visit www.MountSinai.org
