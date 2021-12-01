Dr. Gustavo Fernandez-Ranvier is Meritoriously Named “Patient Preferred Top Surgeon” Representing the State of New York

"Patient Preferred Top Surgeon 2022" Gustavo Fernandez-Ranvier, MD

For this specialty, Dr. Fernandez-Ranvier is revered as one of the top surgeons in the world specializing in endocrine surgery and metabolic disease (obesity).

He did more for me in two weeks than my team of doctors at two other fancy pants hospitals in NYC have done for me in 3 years!” — Five-star patient review