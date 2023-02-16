Dr. Miriam Ting is Meritoriously Named An “Exemplar of Periodontology” For the State of Pennsylvania
Top Pennsylvania Periodontist, Dr. Miriam Ting, Educates Future Doctors and Her Community
Dr. Miriam Ting is named and “Exemplar of Periodontology” and will be listed among the Top 50 Most Distinguished Professionals in Medicine 2023.”PAOLI, PA, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For her commitment to the field of Periodontology, higher education, and for achieving excellence in patient care, Patient Preferred Physicians and Practitioners proudly named Dr. Miriam Ting, DMD, BDS, MS, DICOI, FIADFE, an “Exemplar of Periodontology” representing the state of Pennsylvania for 2023.
— Patient Preferred Network
With nearly two decades of achievements in her specialty, Dr. Ting is a Board-Certified Periodontist with expertise in minimally invasive treatments for oral implants, gum disease, tissue grafting and regeneration, scaling and root planning, among other periodontal needs. She is sought-after for her knowledge and expertise of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and minimally invasive implants with no sutures and minimal incision.
Dr. Ting treats patients at her private practice, Think Oral Implants and Periodontics, located in Paoli and Foxchase, Pennsylvania. She is also the Founder and Director of Think Dental Learning Institute, which aims to further educate dental clinicians through evidence-based studies and literature. The lessons learned are helping participating doctors provide a higher level of quality care to their patients.
Additionally, Dr. Ting is the Founder and President of Magnifico Oral Health Foundation, a non-profit geared towards the creating awareness in community of the importance of oral health and how it can affect overall health.
She is currently an Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Periodontics, University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Ting is an expert in her field, and has published numerous research and review papers, systematic reviews, and textbook chapters on periodontal microbiology and dental implant rehabilitation in peer-reviewed journals such as Periodontology 2000, Journal of Oral Implantology, Implant Dentistry, Compendium, Journal of Periodontal Research and European Journal of Oral Sciences. Dr Ting’s articles have over 1000 citations and have been cited by researchers and medical professionals worldwide.
Dr. Ting was recognized as the “Outstanding Periodontal Graduate” by the California Society of Periodontists. Other awards included Asia Pacific Dental Students Association project competition (1st place), Young Researcher’s Award (1st place), ICOI Summer Implant Poster Competition 2015 (3rd place), ICOI Summer Implant Poster Competition 2016 (2nd place), Pre-doctoral category 2017 Science in Dental Practice Research Day, Temple University (2nd place), and ADA Dentsply Award Student Clinician Research Program 2017.
Dr. Ting’s medical journey began when she earned a Bachelor of Dental Surgery from National University of Singapore in 1993. Thereafter, she completed a Master of Science in Craniofacial Biology and a certificate in Advanced Periodontology at the University of Southern California in 1999. She also completed and Advance Standing Program at the Kornberg School of Dentistry and was awarded a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD), magna cum laude.
To stay abreast of the latest developments on her field, Dr. Ting holds professional memberships with the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, the American Academy of Periodontology, the Academy of Osseointegration, and the American Dental Association. Dr. Ting is a Diplomate of American Board of periodontology (ABP) and a Diplomate of the international Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI). She is board-certified by the ABP and the ICOI as an expert in the field of periodontology and implantology.
Dr. Ting has been recognized as a leader in her field and has received many awards for her skill and knowledge, including the ADA Dentsply Award through the Student Clinician Research Program, the Edward B. and Arnold R. Cook Prize in Dentistry, and an Implant Dentistry Award from the Academy of Osseointegration. She was also been listed in the Marquis Who’s Who and among the Top 100 Dentists by Global Summit Institute. For her commitment to Periodontics and for achieving excellence in education and patient care she is named and “Exemplar of Periodontology” and will be listed among the Top 50 Most Distinguished Professionals in Medicine 2023.
Furthering her passion for patient education, she has expanded her outreach via a new Video blog named Ask Dr.Ting, where patients can receive answers to questions about their periodontic concerns. Her show can be found on her website, and is available on Youtube.com. For more about Patient Preferred Periodontist, Dr. Miriam Ting, DMD, BDS, MS, DICOI, FIADFE please visit Think Oral Implants and Periodontics, Think Dental Learning Institute or AskDr.Ting on YouTube.
Lauren Goode
Patient Preferred Physicians & Practitioners
info@patientpreferredphysician.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube