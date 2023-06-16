Flagship St. Croix property celebrates daily AA flights from Charlotte this winter
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands is welcoming news of increased American Airlines flights from Charlotte, North Carolina this winter season.
The Dallas-Fort Worth-based carrier advised this week that seat capacity to the Caribbean and Latin America will increase by 40 percent compared to winter 2022 and “The Big Island” of St. Croix will benefit from daily Charlotte flights starting December 5, 2023.
“Daily Charlotte service will provide enhanced travel options for St. Croix-bound travelers seeking to get away to our beautiful island this winter,” said Elizabeth Armstrong, proprietor of the family-owned and -operated flagship resort on the island.
“We are proud to be part of the growing travel network connecting St. Croix with cities across the United States and beyond,” said Armstrong, who noted that moving from weekly to daily service will provide a significant economic boost to the island’s economy.
Located in Christiansted, the iconic resort is one of the Caribbean’s most well-known and celebrated properties. Celebrating its 75th anniversary, The Buccaneer is recognized for delivering world-renowned hospitality for decades. Situated on 340 oceanfront acres, it includes an 18-hole golf course, eight International Tennis Federation (ITF)-sanctioned tennis courts, three beaches, two pools, a water sports center, a full-service spa and salon, a 24-hour fitness center, three restaurants and The Shoppes at The Buccaneer with fine boutiques.
“Twin City”, as St. Croix is also known, offers endless opportunities for adventure, culinary experiences, and historical immersion, and noteworthy options for quintessential Caribbean accommodations, such as The Buccaneer, where visitors can experience a unique blend of timeless elegance, historic charm and understated luxury.
St. Croix is known not only for its historical sites, including forts, monuments, ruins and architecture, but also for its rugged beauty, botanical gardens and world-class beaches. Buck Island Reef National Monument is a top attraction for outstanding snorkeling, featuring a unique underwater trail and coral reef ecosystem and Turtle Beach, rated by National Geographic as one of The World’s Most Beautiful Beaches.
About The Buccaneer
Celebrating more than 75 years of Caribbean hospitality, The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, located on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, blends timeless charm and elegance with modern luxury. Over the years, The Buccaneer has received high honors from the travel industry and earned a multitude of “World’s Best” accolades. Guests receive an enduring promise to meet and exceed the highest standards of taste, elegance and discerning preferences. The resort’s mission is for every guest to return and become part of The Buccaneer family. Team members provide world-class service and work towards ensuring that every visitor becomes an ambassador for St. Croix. All rooms are designed and furnished to be an intimate retreat surrounded by the beachfront beauty of St. Croix. Each room features a patio or balcony to experience spectacular views and cooling breezes. For more information visit www.thebuccaneer.com.
Darcel Choy
