The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) Launches Learning Academy With Foundational Assessment Course
ATP Learning Academy Offers First Course Designed and Delivered by Testing Industry Experts and Open to All Learners: Introduction to Assessment Literacy
This is a great introductory course around assessment topics and I would recommend it to anyone starting out in this space”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) is pleased to announce the launch of the ATP Learning Academy. The Learning Academy is a new initiative by ATP designed to share knowledge of testing and assessment principles within the testing community and beyond. Over time, the Learning Academy will host a variety of course modules that individuals new to the industry or those seeking to enhance knowledge of a particular topic can complete to advance their knowledge.
— Jason Lacy, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Learnosity
A team of testing industry leaders worked over the past year to create the inaugural ATP Learning Academy course: Introduction to Assessment Literacy. This course is intended for non-measurement professionals who work in the assessment industry. The objective is to allow participants to develop “conversational fluency” with basic assessment concepts without requiring knowledge of statistics. Delivered by testing industry experts through the Cambridge Assessment platform, participants are actively engaged in reflective exercises and quizzes throughout the course and receive a digital badge upon completion.
“This is a great introductory course around assessment topics and I would recommend it to anyone starting out in this space,” stated Academy supporter Jason Lacy, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships with Learnosity.
As the leading membership organization representing testing and assessment globally, ATP hopes to leverage the expertise of its membership and share knowledge more broadly within the testing community through the Learning Academy. Over time, coursework will be expanded into many different areas that impact testing in an ongoing effort to educate and promote the value of testing.
“We owe a great amount of gratitude to the team that has taken the idea of the Learning Academy and made it a reality,” said William G. Harris, ATP CEO. “Thank you to the following for providing expertise, time, and dedication to this important initiative: Leadership Coach Craig Mills, along with John Kleeman of Questionmark/Learnosity, Joy Matthews-Lopez of JML Measurement and Testing Services, Brodie Wise of Internet Testing Systems, Ada Woo of Ascend Learning, Stephanie Dille of Meazure Learning, as well as Kerry Watt and Sally Brown, both of Cambridge University Press and Assessment. Thank you, too, for the generous support of our donors, without which none of this would be possible: Ascend Learning, ATA, Edu-lab, Examity, ITS, JML Measurement and Testing Services, Meazure Learning, Pearson VUE, Proctorio, PSI, Surpass, and Questionmark/Learnosity. We are united in this opportunity to make our industry better.”
The ATP Learning Academy first course launches today. Learn more here.
The Foundational Course in Assessment is Open to All Learners
Lauren Scheib
Association of Test Publishers
+1 717-755-9747
email us here