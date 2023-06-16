Closure Planned at U.S. Highway 183 and Interstate 90 (Exit 226/Presho) for Bridge Repair

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – On Monday, June 19, 2023, repair work is scheduled to begin on the previously damaged westbound Interstate 90 bridge structure over U.S. Highway 183 (exit 226) at Presho. Repair work is necessary due to a bridge hit by an over-height vehicle last fall. The repair project will be completed in three phases which include removal of the damaged sections of the bridge deck, replacement of the damaged girder, and then installation of new concrete to repair the bridge deck. The segment of Highway 183 directly under I-90 will be closed to all traffic for approximately one week during the bridge deck removal. All on and off-ramps at exit 226 will remain open during the bridge deck removal process. After the bridge deck removal is complete, Highway 183 will be reopened to traffic through mid-July. Highway 183 will be closed once again during the replacement of the damaged girder and the installation of new concrete to repair the bridge deck.

Travel Impacts:

During the scheduled closures, traffic will be detoured as follows:

Motorists wanting to drive northbound on Highway 183 to travel westbound on Interstate 90 will be required to take I-90 eastbound to exit 235 (Kennebec) and exit from I-90. Motorists will then renter the westbound side of I-90 to once again travel west toward exit 226/Highway 183.

Motorists wanting to drive southbound on Highway 183 to travel eastbound on Interstate 90 will be required to take exit 225 and then travel to exit 226/Highway 183 south.

Oversize/Over-height Vehicle Routes:

Oversize and over-height vehicles must contact the South Dakota Port of Entry for all permissible routes and for permits. Contact information is available at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/contact-us/. Contractor: PCiRoads from St. Michael, MN is the contractor on this approximately half-million dollar bridge repair project. All phases of work are scheduled for completion by mid to late fall 2023.

