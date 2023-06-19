Creatio and OpenModels Sign an Exclusive Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of No-Code Technologies in Japan
The new partnership empowers OpenModels to exclusively represent Creatio’s no-code platform on the Japanese market.BOSTON, MA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, is delighted to announce a new exclusive partnership with OpenModels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BlueMeme. The agreement between partners grants exclusive rights for OpenModels to work with Creatio’s no-code platform, localize and hold training and certification in Japanese and establish partnerships on behalf of Creatio to further develop the market.
This alliance builds on the existing strategic partnership with BlueMeme, the forerunner of the Japanese low-code/no-code development market. Through their specialization in low-code/no-code technology and agile methodology, BlueMeme group has a mission to improve the international competitiveness of Japanese companies by developing next-generation information systems utilizing the latest technologies.
Within the new agreement, Creatio and OpenModels are committed to heavily co-invest in the Japanese market. The partnership is aimed on evangelizing the no-code approach and Creatio’s unique composable capabilities. The alliance entitles OpenModels to establish a center of competence to run localized training and certification practices at its facility for Creatio. This includes offering the Creatio Academy training and courses, and certification programs in Japanese.
“We are delighted to expand our partnership with OpenModels, a prominent player in the Japanese low-code/no-code market, and work together to empower Japanese companies to engage with employees and customers on a new level and help them achieve their business goals,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO at Creatio.
“Creatio is a no-code platform that offers "Dynamic Case Management," enabling advanced workflow automation. We believe that Creatio will be an essential solution for Japanese companies that require flexible responses to complex operations. Creatio has been widely adopted by thousands of forward-thinking organizations worldwide, including leading financial institutions in economically advanced countries. We believe that Creatio can be utilized in areas that existing no-code products have not yet reached. We are delighted to have the opportunity to localize Creatio, provide training, and expand sales in Japan,” said Mariko Tsujiguchi, CEO at OpenModels.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
About BlueMeme Group
BlueMeme has specialized in low-code and agile since its inception in 2009 and is a leader in the Japanese low-code market. BlueMeme Group utilizes its own development methodology, AGILE-DX, which combines low-code technology with agile methods. With the aim of contributing to the international competitiveness of Japanese companies, BlueMeme supports the in-house system development and DX of its customers through unique entrusted development, consulting and training. As of 2021, BlueMeme is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“4069” corporate code).
For more information, please visit https://www.bluememe.jp
About OpenModels Inc
OpenModels, a wholly owned subsidiary of BlueMeme, specializes in entrusted development of business systems and platform businesses utilizing agile and no-code / low-code development methods. By applying standardized technologies, products, services, and project management methods, and utilizing accumulated expertise, OpenModels improves development productivity and ensures quality of outcomes.
For more information, please visit https://www.openmodels.com
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
