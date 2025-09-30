From Legacy to AI-Native: Guided Care Builds a Future-Ready Platform with Creatio in 4.5 Months

U.S. HealthCare provider replaces outdated systems with Creatio’s Agentic platform, delivering enterprise-grade security, governance and no-code speed

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with No-Code and AI at its core, announces that Guided Care, a business unit of Focal Point Care, has successfully replaced its aging legacy systems. The rapid 4.5-month implementation has enabled Guided Care to unify customer data, strengthen compliance, accelerate innovation, and deliver over 300 additional enhancements without delaying the go-live date.Serving a wide range of healthcare clients across the United States, Guided Care set out to modernize its technology stack with a platform that could deliver compliance, governance, flexibility, and speed in equal measure. Creatio’s agentic CRM proved to be the perfect fit, offering built-in HIPAA safeguards, robust governance to keep operations firmly within regulatory control, and the agility to accelerate delivery of new capabilities.To deliver the project at speed, Guided Care partnered with Omnico (now part of Bits in Glass). The resulting platform not only replaced outdated processes but significantly enhanced them, consolidating service and engagement data into a unified 360-degree customer view, powering a new B2C self-service portal, and enabling teams to serve customers with greater insight, responsiveness, and transparency.“We’re really excited about what the CRM means in terms of getting more of a customer 360 viewpoint — not only on the deal side, but also on how we deliver services to our customer base. The tools will help us sit down with customers, understand where they need to go, and determine how we as a business can better serve them,” said Justin Schaefer, Fractional CIO at Focal Point Care.Guided Care is now building on its transformation by leveraging Creatio’s AI-native capabilities to address previously untouchable operational challenges. One of the first initiatives is applying AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR) to unstructured fax documents, eliminating manual data entry, reducing turnaround times, and improving accuracy.“Six months ago, this would have been a high-cost, high-effort project with only moderate success. Now, with AI, we can handle completely unstructured documents, extract the data we need, and automate processes that simply weren’t possible before,” said Barney Holmes, Senior Vice President, Bits in GlassBy combining the flexibility of no-code with the intelligence of AI, Guided Care has created a future-ready platform that continues to evolve alongside its business needs — ensuring innovation, compliance, and customer satisfaction remain at the core of its operations.To find out more about the case, follow the link About Guided CareGuided Care, a business unit of Focal Point Care, delivers specialized healthcare solutions with a focus on improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency. The organization partners with healthcare providers to deliver tailored services backed by strong governance and compliance.About Bits in GlassBits in Glass is an award-winning IT services firm that helps companies digitally transform their operations to outpace change. The company specializes in accelerating value with leading technology platforms through proven delivery frameworks, deep product expertise, and industry-specific best practices.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

